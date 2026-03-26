Aamir Khan says he is yet to watch Dhurandhar 2, congratulates makers on the success: ‘I hear only praises of the film’

Dhurandhar 2 continues to shatter box-office records. The spy thriller has been on a bumper run ever since it was released on March 19, and it has now crossed ₹1000 crore worldwide. From Alia Bhatt to Kangana Ranaut, Allu Arjun to Rajinikanth, several stars have seen the film and praised it on social media. Aamir Khan has now shared that, although he has yet to watch the film, he has been hearing only ‘praises’ for the Ranveer Singh-starrer. (Also read: Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh film mints ₹1000 cr in a week; outpaces Baahubali, RRR) Aamir Khan sent his best wishes to the team of Dhurandhar.

What Aamir said Speaking on the second day of the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026, Aamir said, “I have not seen the film yet. But I hear only praises of the film. Dhurandhar 1 and now Dhurandhar 2. Both the films have done exceptionally well, and my very best wishes to the team.”

Meanwhile, Aamir also spoke about his own film Sitaare Zameen Par being screened at the festival. He said, "It's a real pleasure that our film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' is being screened at the Delhi Film Festival. And I think this is the first year of the festival? First time, yeah. And I'm really happy that our film is being screened here. It's a film that Prasanna has directed and both of us are very happy and proud of the film and what it says. And it gives us an opportunity to interact with audiences over here, which I think mostly are young films."

About Dhurandhar Dhurandhar 2 is a sequel to the 2025 hit Dhurandhar, which was released last December. The film showed how Hamza infiltrates a Baloch gang in Lyrari, Pakistan, to bring down a terror outfit. The sequel delves into the backstory of how Jaskirat turns into Hamza due to his circumstances. Ranveer, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and others reprised their roles in the film. The first Dhurandhar earned ₹1300 crore worldwide and is still playing in theatres three months after its December release. The sequel is expected to do even better.

Organised by the Delhi Tourism & Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) in association with the Government of Delhi, with KPMG as knowledge partner, the International Film Festival of Delhi is a government-led, city-wide festival that will run from March 25 to 31 across various venues in New Delhi.