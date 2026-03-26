Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh film mints ₹1000 cr in a week; outpaces Baahubali, RRR
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's film has entered the 1000-crore club.
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 7: It has taken just seven days for Dhurandhar The Revenge to climb the ₹1000-crore mountain. The spy thriller from Aditya Dhar has crossed the mark globally in its first week itself, solidifying its position as an all-time blockbuster. It is also the second-fastest Indian film to reach the mark after Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which crossed ₹1000 crore in six days.
Dhurandhar 2 box office update
The Ranveer Singh-starrer released in theatres on Thursday, after a record-breaking premiere on Wednesday. Paid previews and a manic opening weekend saw the film collect over ₹100 crore domestically in its first three days. This helped the film end the opening weekend with a worldwide haul of ₹750 crore, the second-highest in the history of Indian cinema. On weekdays, the film maintained its momentum, avoiding huge drops on Monday and Tuesday. But on Wednesday, the slowdown finally happened. Dhurandhar 2 saw a 16% drop on Wednesday, earning ₹47.70 crore net domestically, which took its India haul to ₹623 crore net ( ₹745 crore gross). It is expected to cross the ₹700 crore mark by Friday.
Overseas, the film has been an equally big phenomenon. It had a strong $7-million start, raking in over $22 million in its first weekend internationally. Here too, the film saw a dip during the weekdays but still maintained some momentum. On Wednesday, it added $1.5 million to its overseas collections from territories, bringing its total overseas collections after 7 days to $28.5 million (approximately ₹261 crore).
The spy thriller has now earned ₹1006 crore worldwide. It had crossed the $100 million mark on Wednesday morning too, making it only the eighth Bollywood film to breach the mark worldwide.
Dhurandhar 2 outpaces blockbusters
Dhurandhar 2 breached the ₹1000 crore mark in just seven days, slower only than Pushpa 2. It outpaced the collection rate of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2, which reached the milestone in nine days. The Prabhas and Rana Daggubati-starrer was the first Indian film to reach the mark. Dhurandhar 2 has also reached the 1000-crore club faster than other pan-India hits like RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Kalki 2898 AD, as well as Bollywood blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan. On Thursday, it is expected to surpass the global collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD (both around ₹1050 crore).
All about Dhurandhar 2
Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller was released on March 19. The first Dhurandhar earned ₹1300 crore worldwide and is still playing in theatres three months after its December release. The sequel is expected to do even better.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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