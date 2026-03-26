Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh film mints ₹1000 cr in a week; outpaces Baahubali, RRR

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 7: It has taken just seven days for Dhurandhar The Revenge to climb the ₹1000-crore mountain. The spy thriller from Aditya Dhar has crossed the mark globally in its first week itself, solidifying its position as an all-time blockbuster. It is also the second-fastest Indian film to reach the mark after Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which crossed ₹1000 crore in six days. Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh in a still from the film.

Dhurandhar 2 box office update The Ranveer Singh-starrer released in theatres on Thursday, after a record-breaking premiere on Wednesday. Paid previews and a manic opening weekend saw the film collect over ₹100 crore domestically in its first three days. This helped the film end the opening weekend with a worldwide haul of ₹750 crore, the second-highest in the history of Indian cinema. On weekdays, the film maintained its momentum, avoiding huge drops on Monday and Tuesday. But on Wednesday, the slowdown finally happened. Dhurandhar 2 saw a 16% drop on Wednesday, earning ₹47.70 crore net domestically, which took its India haul to ₹623 crore net ( ₹745 crore gross). It is expected to cross the ₹700 crore mark by Friday.

Overseas, the film has been an equally big phenomenon. It had a strong $7-million start, raking in over $22 million in its first weekend internationally. Here too, the film saw a dip during the weekdays but still maintained some momentum. On Wednesday, it added $1.5 million to its overseas collections from territories, bringing its total overseas collections after 7 days to $28.5 million (approximately ₹261 crore).

The spy thriller has now earned ₹1006 crore worldwide. It had crossed the $100 million mark on Wednesday morning too, making it only the eighth Bollywood film to breach the mark worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 outpaces blockbusters Dhurandhar 2 breached the ₹1000 crore mark in just seven days, slower only than Pushpa 2. It outpaced the collection rate of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2, which reached the milestone in nine days. The Prabhas and Rana Daggubati-starrer was the first Indian film to reach the mark. Dhurandhar 2 has also reached the 1000-crore club faster than other pan-India hits like RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Kalki 2898 AD, as well as Bollywood blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan. On Thursday, it is expected to surpass the global collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD (both around ₹1050 crore).