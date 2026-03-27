Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 9: Ranveer Singh's film earns ₹37 cr, total crosses ₹700 cr

The final numbers for day nine of Dhurandhar 2 are coming in and things are looking positive still for the Ranveer Singh blockbuster. The film has crossed the ₹700 crore milestone on Friday. Dhurandhar box office collection day 9: Ranveer Singh has delivered another ₹700 crore hit.

Dhurandhar 2 box office at 10pm Friday As per Sacnilk.com, the collection at 9pm on second Friday, March 27 is at ₹37 crore. This means the overall India nett collection is ₹71 crore so far. The final numbers will be updated again on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has grossed ₹1,088 crore worldwide within its first week, cementing its place among the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema.

As per Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the spy thriller earned ₹814 crore gross in India and ₹274 crore overseas over eight days, taking its global total to ₹1,088 crore. Its net domestic collection stands at ₹690 crore.

The makers said the film recorded unprecedented numbers every day of its opening week. They added that the sequel to Dhurandhar has broken multiple benchmarks, including the fastest film to cross ₹1,000 crore globally, the highest opening weekend, and one of the strongest weekday holds for an Indian film.

The performance so far The film opened with a massive ₹761 crore worldwide in its first four days. It maintained steady momentum through the week, collecting ₹64 crore on Monday, ₹58 crore on Tuesday, ₹49 crore on Wednesday, and ₹53 crore on Thursday in India.

It also became the first Indian film to cross ₹100 crore in a single day in one language, earning ₹145 crore (nett) through paid previews and opening day collections in India.

Directed as a sequel to Lokesh Dhar’s 2025 hit, the film released on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The cast includes R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

Set in Karachi’s Lyari neighbourhood, the story follows Hamza Ali Mazari’s rise in the underworld, while tracing his past as Jaskirat Singh Rangi—a young man who evolves into a covert operative. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.