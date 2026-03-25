R Madhavan, Danish Pandor think Dhurandhar co-star Ranveer Singh will ‘eat Ranbir Kapoor alive’ in any role

An X (formerly Twitter) made a post with pictures of Ranbir and Ranveer from Animal and Dhurandhar claiming, “ Ranveer will eat Ranbir alive in any role. Not joking.” A screengrab of the post went viral on the platform and on Instagram, too.

Ever since Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar was released in theatres last December and the sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge hit screens last week, it has been all anyone can speak about. Amid this, comparisons between Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor , who was last seen in Animal, also emerged. Ranveer’s Dhurandhar co-stars R Madhavan and Danish Pandor seem to believe that Ranveer can outpace Ranbir in any role.

When an Instagram page posted the same, Madhavan and Danish liked the post, seemingly agreeing with it. The post has over 356K likes, with many others also seemingly agreeing with the take. “R Madhavan and Danish aren’t shying away from accepting an obvious fact,” wrote one X user posting a screenshot of them liking the post.

However, Ranbir’s fans defended him in the comments. “Ranbir and Ranveer are both great actors but ranveer cant pull off TAMASHA's Ved,” claimed one, while another wrote, “Ranbir can easily pull off jassi and hamza but ranveer can't pull off barfi.” One fan even commented, “Performance of Ranbir in Sanju, Barfi and Rockstar, hands down debate over, just wait for Ramayana.” Another claimed, “Ranbir Kapoor will eat anyone ….such a great actor he is ….louder roles with costumes are for mass but real acting is without any mask …Remember that …A barfi is enough.”

Some fans seemed to agree that both Ranveer and Ranbir were good actors in their own right, leaving comments like, “Bhai dont compare them both are goated.”

Upcoming work Ranbir was last seen on-screen in the 2023 films Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Animal. He is now shooting Ramayana: Parts 1 and 2, in addition to Love & War. The first part of Ramayana will be released this Diwali. The actor also has the sequel to Animal, titled Animal Park, which is yet to go on floors.

Ranveer starred in the 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and the 2024 film Singham Again before playing the lead in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He has yet to announce his upcoming projects. He was supposed to star in a film with HanuMan director Prasanth Varma, but it was shelved due to creative differences.