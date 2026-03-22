Ranveer Singh’s eerie ‘ghost’ transformation in Dhurandhar The Revenge BTS video shocks fans: ‘That wasn’t CGI?'

On Sunday, Preetisheel posted a video on social media showing Ranveer sitting calmly and quietly as a team of artists meticulously painted his face and built the eerie look layer by layer. The caption read, “When your mind grows weary, illusion paints its lies in colours you ache to believe!! Transforming Ranveer Singh into a Ghost born of Shadows! Dhurandhar: The Revenge.”

Aditya Dhar ’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to dominate conversations online, with fans flooding social media with memes, fan theories and praise for its performances and scale. Adding to the buzz, celebrity make-up artist Preetisheel Singh recently shared a behind-the-scenes video revealing Ranveer Singh ’s striking transformation into a haunting “ghost born from shadows” for one of the film’s sequences. The clip left fans stunned, with many admitting they had assumed the look was created using CGI. Several also applauded Ranveer’s patience and dedication as he sat through the intricate process.

The transformation was created for a pivotal scene in which Ranveer’s childhood friend, under the influence of drugs, begins hallucinating him as a dark ghost. The chilling visual, now backed by this BTS reveal, has only deepened fans’ appreciation for the film’s practical effects and the actor’s commitment to the role.

Fans expressed their shock in the comments section. One of the comments read, "THIS WAS NOT CGI!!?!!?!" Another wrote, "This scene reminded me of Batman Begins wala scene!" Another wrote, "So not VFX? Wow." Another commented, "I actually presumed it was computer graphics in action. Wow. This is amazing." Another fan wrote, "This is amazing! What dedication! Too good! The transformation is insane!" Another comment read, "My gawwwddd this was make-up.. I thought that’s VFX.. hats off to Ranveer and Aditya Dhar." Another wrote, "I thought this was VFX!!! He literally put his heart and soul into it. Hats off."

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, alongside Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. The film was released on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, and received positive reviews from both audiences and critics.

Several celebrities, including Ayushmann Khurrana, S. S. Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun, have praised Aditya’s direction and Ranveer’s performance in the film. The film took a bumper opening at the box office, collecting ₹145 crore on its first day, and within four days, it has crossed the ₹400 crore mark domestically and earned over ₹500 crore worldwide.