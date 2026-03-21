Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge screening turns chaotic in Canada; police intervene as viewers destroy screen

A video circulating on social media shows a screening of the film descending into chaos after a section of the audience allegedly vandalised the theatre screen. The situation escalated to such an extent that police had to intervene, with officers seen entering the auditorium. Sharing the video on social media, one Instagram user wrote, "Movie night gone WRONG. Dhurandar screenings are turning into straight-up chaos, first at Cineplex Atwater, now another incident reported at a different theatre in Angrignon."

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh ’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge , which released worldwide on March 19, has taken the box office by storm, drawing massive crowds to theatres across the globe. While fans have been celebrating the film with whistles, cheers and packed shows, one shocking incident from Montreal has now grabbed attention online.

The internet reacted to the video, with many speculating about the cause of the incident. One of the comments read, "I have heard of multiple movie screens being destroyed during this movie. I will definitely be watching this movie now since people are trying to silence it."

Another comment read, "These folks should just voice their displeasure with the movie instead of destroying private property belonging to a business. Those screens are NOT CHEAP. Next time just say something!!!" Many Canadian viewers also reported similar experiences during their screenings, alleging that the screens were damaged.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller explores the backstory of Ranveer Singh’s character and continues the narrative from where the first instalment ended. It shows how his character is trained to become a spy, before shifting to his mission as he inches closer to gaining power while dismantling the underworld and terror network from within.

The film also stars Arjun Rampal as ISI Major Iqbal, R. Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal, Sanjay Dutt as SP Choudhary, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. The film has so far collected ₹278 crore domestically and over ₹300 crore worldwide.