AIMIM spokesperson calls for ban on ‘propaganda’ films like Dhurandhar The Revenge: ‘Cheap people spreading hatred’
A spokesperson for the political party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen fired on films like Dhurandhar that show Muslims as ‘villains’.
A spokesperson for the political party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has called for a ban on ‘propaganda’ films such as Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge that show Muslims in a bad light. Speaking about the Ranveer Singh-starrer, spokesperson Waris Pathan said that such films are made by ‘cheap people’ to spread lies and hatred across the nation. This comes amid criticism of Dhurandhar 2 from actors like Ramya Spandana and Prakash Raj, as well as YouTubers like Dhruv Rathee. (Also Read: ‘Tool for manipulation’: Internet thinks Mammootty film writer's cryptic note is about Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge)
AIMIM spokesperson calls for ban on films like Dhurandhar 2
Talking to ANI in Mumbai, Waris stated that he doesn’t watch ‘nonsensical, propaganda films’ like Dhurandhar 2 ‘which spread only lies’. He further added, “There are some cheap people who spread hatred and lies just to make a few rupees. They don’t know how to make anything else. They are using real-world examples like demonetisation, even though everybody knows the truth about how people stood in lines.”
Waris also stated that films such as Dhurandhar 2 are earning big bucks by ‘showing Muslims as villains’. He added, “Make films for entertainment or to show the real history. Make films to make people happy, not to spread hatred. The government should ban such films. Make a film on the Epstein Files, or on other topics. If you’ve made it against Pakistan, show it in Pakistan then. Why are you causing issues here?”
About Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Dhurandhar 2 is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by him along with Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It is a sequel to the 2025 hit Dhurandhar, which saw an Indian spy, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, being sent to Pakistan to bring down a terror outfit. Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil reprised their roles.
The film was released in theatres on March 19 with paid premieres on March 18. Its dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam will be released in theatres on March 21. The film received mixed reviews and was banned in the Gulf countries, like the first film. However, Dhurandhar 2 has done well at the box office, collecting over ₹234 crore net in India so far. Celebrities like Allu Arjun, Rakesh Roshan, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, and several others have praised the film.
Dhurandhar had collected over ₹1300 crore worldwide during its run, and it remains to be seen how much the sequel collects.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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