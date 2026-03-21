Aditya Dhar reacts to the massive success of his film Dhurandhar: ‘Thank you to those who believed in me’

Following the success of Dhurandhar, its sequel, Dhurandhar The Revenge, led by Ranveer Singh, has struck a chord with audiences, registering a stellar opening at the box office. The film has been garnering widespread love, with viewers praising not just the performances but also its layered storytelling. Reacting to the wave of appreciation, director Aditya Dhar shared that he is deeply overwhelmed, especially by how viewers are noticing the film’s intricate detailing. Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge opened in theatres on March 19.

Aditya Dhar on film’s success On Thursday, March 19, the makers hosted a special screening of the film in Mumbai, attended by the cast and crew. Following the event, actor Rakesh Bedi took to Instagram to share a video offering a peek into post-screening interactions. The clip also captured a moment where Aditya reflected on the journey of making the film and the response it has been receiving.

In the clip, Aditya is heard saying to the team, “Thank you to those who believed in me, starting from Jyoti Deshpande, and of course, my HODs, my cast members, actors, and everyone who has given their heart and soul to the film.”

“I am overwhelmed with all the responses coming in and even the memes. But I genuinely want to thank everyone for being here, supporting us, and being part of this journey. This wouldn’t have been possible without you. Thank you so much,” he added. The video is catching everyone's attention on social media.

At this moment, Aditya’s wife and actor Yami Gautam was seen laughing at the whole conversation and wiping away her tears.