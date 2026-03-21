Aditya Dhar reacts to the massive success of his film Dhurandhar: ‘Thank you to those who believed in me’
Talking to the team of his film Dhurandhar, director Aditya Dhar is thanking people who believed in him.
Following the success of Dhurandhar, its sequel, Dhurandhar The Revenge, led by Ranveer Singh, has struck a chord with audiences, registering a stellar opening at the box office. The film has been garnering widespread love, with viewers praising not just the performances but also its layered storytelling. Reacting to the wave of appreciation, director Aditya Dhar shared that he is deeply overwhelmed, especially by how viewers are noticing the film’s intricate detailing.
Aditya Dhar on film’s success
On Thursday, March 19, the makers hosted a special screening of the film in Mumbai, attended by the cast and crew. Following the event, actor Rakesh Bedi took to Instagram to share a video offering a peek into post-screening interactions. The clip also captured a moment where Aditya reflected on the journey of making the film and the response it has been receiving.
In the clip, Aditya is heard saying to the team, “Thank you to those who believed in me, starting from Jyoti Deshpande, and of course, my HODs, my cast members, actors, and everyone who has given their heart and soul to the film.”
“I am overwhelmed with all the responses coming in and even the memes. But I genuinely want to thank everyone for being here, supporting us, and being part of this journey. This wouldn’t have been possible without you. Thank you so much,” he added. The video is catching everyone's attention on social media.
At this moment, Aditya’s wife and actor Yami Gautam was seen laughing at the whole conversation and wiping away her tears.
About Dhurandhar 2
Titled Dhurandhar The Revenge, the film is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. The film was released worldwide on March 19. Apart from Ranveer, it also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera and Arjun Rampal.
Dhurandhar was set in Lyari, Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
The sequel delves into the origins of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, revealing the motivations behind his mission. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The Aditya Dhar-directed film opened with earnings of ₹75 crore gross in paid previews, and minted ₹165 crore on release day. Till now, the film has raked in ₹230 crore (nett) in India.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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