Ram Gopal Varma says Dhurandhar 2 will terrify those turning heroes into god, audience into sheep: ‘Clowns in circus’
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma wrote about why Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge will change the future of filmmaking.
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to his X (formerly Twitter) to post another note about Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The Ranveer Singh-starrer, which hit screens on March 19 with paid premieres on March 18, is all anyone can talk about. RGV writes in his note that the film is a ‘horror’ for all filmmakers who made cinema that demanded the brain to be left at home.
Ram Gopal Varma says Dhurandhar 2 is a horror
RGV began his note by calling Dhurandhar 2 a ‘horror’. Explaining, he added, “The @Dhurandhar2 is a HORROR. It is a horror for all filmmakers who built their careers and their fortunes on dumbed down, over the top cinema. The cinema that demanded the brain to be left at home. The cinema that was rammed down our throats full of LOUDNESS and MASALA which will be now soon on a ventilator struggling for breath.”
He also stated that the film will ‘scare the living hell’ out of filmmakers who ‘worship the godly hero’. RGV mentions how Ranveer’s character in Dhurandhar 2 is a ‘true hero’ who is flawed, dangerous and unpredictable, yet bleeds and feels pain. “Compared to this new kind of hero, the godly heroes will suddenly look ridiculous, almost like clowns in a circus. And then their blind worshippers will feel naked, exposed and scared hearing of the collections,” he added.
RGV also called out filmmakers who built careers over action set pieces that defy physics and gravity. “After the audience saw action that actually hurts, that actually bleeds, the flying goon brigade will suddenly feel cheap, fake, and embarrassingly ridiculous. The filmmakers who still swear by wires and cranes to fake uplift the heroes will now wake up shivering in cold sweat,” he wrote, calling out ‘pan Indian directors’ who depend on six packs and costumes. “When the audience of #Dhurandhar2 saw a hero whose power comes from his mind and not his biceps, the hair and costume school of cinema will look like kindergarten dress up.”
Dhurandhar 2 is not just a film, it’s a verdict, says RGV
RGV also wrote on X, “Dhurandhar 2 is not just a film. It is a verdict. With Dhurandhar 2 @AdityaDharFilms cut off the head of that kind of cinema, the one that insulted the intelligence of the audience, the one that replaced stories with bloated gaudy visuals, the one that turned heroes into gods and audiences into sheep.”
He took the collections of Dhurandhar 2 as proof of how things are changing. “The collections of #Dhurandhar2 are now in the process of burying all those earlier makers beliefs in a grave so deep that even their ghosts can’t come out. And the screams you are hearing now of #Dhurandhar2 box office collections is the collective sound which is announcing their deaths,” he wrote.
RGV ended his note by stating that even if filmmakers go back to their drawing boards after watching Dhurandhar 2, they might not have the brain that Aditya Dhar does. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹145.55 crore net in India from its premieres and opening day collections.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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