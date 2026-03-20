Ram Gopal Varma says Dhurandhar 2 will terrify those turning heroes into god, audience into sheep: ‘Clowns in circus’

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to his X (formerly Twitter) to post another note about Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The Ranveer Singh-starrer, which hit screens on March 19 with paid premieres on March 18, is all anyone can talk about. RGV writes in his note that the film is a ‘horror’ for all filmmakers who made cinema that demanded the brain to be left at home. Ram Gopal Varma was all praise for Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Ram Gopal Varma says Dhurandhar 2 is a horror RGV began his note by calling Dhurandhar 2 a ‘horror’. Explaining, he added, “The @Dhurandhar2 is a HORROR. It is a horror for all filmmakers who built their careers and their fortunes on dumbed down, over the top cinema. The cinema that demanded the brain to be left at home. The cinema that was rammed down our throats full of LOUDNESS and MASALA which will be now soon on a ventilator struggling for breath.”

He also stated that the film will ‘scare the living hell’ out of filmmakers who ‘worship the godly hero’. RGV mentions how Ranveer’s character in Dhurandhar 2 is a ‘true hero’ who is flawed, dangerous and unpredictable, yet bleeds and feels pain. “Compared to this new kind of hero, the godly heroes will suddenly look ridiculous, almost like clowns in a circus. And then their blind worshippers will feel naked, exposed and scared hearing of the collections,” he added.

RGV also called out filmmakers who built careers over action set pieces that defy physics and gravity. “After the audience saw action that actually hurts, that actually bleeds, the flying goon brigade will suddenly feel cheap, fake, and embarrassingly ridiculous. The filmmakers who still swear by wires and cranes to fake uplift the heroes will now wake up shivering in cold sweat,” he wrote, calling out ‘pan Indian directors’ who depend on six packs and costumes. “When the audience of #Dhurandhar2 saw a hero whose power comes from his mind and not his biceps, the hair and costume school of cinema will look like kindergarten dress up.”