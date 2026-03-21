Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 3 (updated live): Ranveer Singh film to cross ₹300 crore; beat War lifetime

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 3 (updated live): Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge shows no signs of slowing down as it enters the first weekend. The sequel to their 2025 hit Dhurandhar is set to cross the ₹300 crore net mark in India on its third day of release. Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh played the lead in the Aditya Dhar film.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 3 @ 1 PM According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹43 crore net just from its premieres on March 18. After its release on March 19, the film brought in ₹102.55 crore on its opening day. Come Friday, the film saw a dip and collected ₹80.72 crore, taking its domestic two-day haul to ₹226.27 crore. The film is going strong on its first Saturday, collecting ₹38.21 crore net in India by 1 PM. This takes its total so far to ₹264.48 crore net. Given that the film is showing an occupancy of 71.2% so far, compared to Friday’s 62.6%. Dhurandhar 2 is also on the track to beat Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s 2019 hit War’s lifetime collection of ₹318 crore.

About Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2 is written and directed by Aditya Dhar, who produced it with Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil reprise their roles in the film, a sequel to the 2025 hit Dhurandhar. The film follows an undercover operation by Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy who infiltrates a Baloch gang in Pakistan. Dhurandhar was widely praised by the audience despite mixed reviews from critics and crossed ₹1300 crore worldwide after its December 2025 release. The sequel seems on track to surpass that number.

The Hindustan Times review for the film reads, “Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a film of two very different halves. For its ambition, it doesn’t quite recreate the immersive world-building that made the first part stand out. The writing feels looser at places, and the detailing, which once felt like its biggest strength, isn’t as consistent this time. And yet, just when it begins to feel like the film is slipping, it regains control.” Despite rumours of a third part, the film ends without setting up a future instalment. It wraps up Jaskirat's story with a bittersweet ending.