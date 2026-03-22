R Sarathkumar calls Dhurandhar 2 ‘story of unsung heroes’; Rakul Preet Singh says Ranveer Singh is ‘terrific’
Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, received praise from R Sarathkumar and Rakul Preet Singh recently. Here's what they said.
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has received praise from numerous celebrities. The latest to gush about the film are actor-politician R Sarathkumar and Rakul Preet Singh. Both actors lauded the director and actor not just for their technical prowess but also for making ‘world class cinema’.
R Sarathkumar says Dhurandhar 2 is ‘bold narration of untold truth’
Actor and former Rajya Sabha member Sarathkumar posted his review of Dhurandhar 2 on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “A sensitive subject, the bold narration of untold truth, well scripted, a story of unsung heroes who are unseen and unheard nor decorated or recoganised for their selfless patriotism. This is Dhurandhar.”
He also lauded Aditya and Ranveer, writing, “My kudos to the entire team headed by Director Aditya Dhar, a fascinating narrative intertwined with real incidents pushed the adrenaline to new heights, Ranveer and team of excellent cast and crew made us glued to the seat till the screen became dark and lights came on.”
Rakul Preet Singh calls Dhurandhar 2 ‘magnificient’
Rakul also took to her Instagram account and X to share her review of the film. She wrote, “#Dhurandar2 has been watched and it took me one full day to soak it in and share my thoughts..what you guys have made is magnificent. It's a masterpiece of craft, passion, performances, background score , emotions and everything you can think of when you call it "world class cinema.”
She also wrote, “@adityadharfilms you are special and gifted ..bow down to your belief in the script and bringing it to life in the most amazing way .. @ranveersingh What do I say ? I have no words .you are terrific as both hamza and Jaskirat .. there is no one like @actormaddy uffff how do you pull off @saraarjunn how lovely you are in the film .. @officialjiostudios congratulations on a huge blockbuster and may you keep creating amazing films ..congratulations to the entire cast and crew.”
About Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres in Hindi on March 19 with paid premieres on March 18. The film was released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on March 21. Directed, written and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, the film sees Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt and others reprise their roles. The film has already crossed the ₹400 crore mark in India within four days of its release and is expected to beat the first part’s collections.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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