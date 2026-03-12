Varalaxmi Sarathkumar called ‘tone deaf’ for linking financial stability to kids; Lakshmi Manchu agrees with actor

As Varalaxmi spoke, Priyamani , who was also sitting in the interview, agreed with her. She also kept chiming in with “True” as the actor-filmmaker spoke. Once a clip of the interview went viral, Lakshmi Manchu commented with clapping emojis. A fan even predicted what would happen, writing, “Now she will become a bad person for speaking the truth.” Another wrote, “What she says 100% right, but this society never believes it.” An Instagram-user even commented, “Society needs more sensible people like her.”

She also clarifies that she’s not against having children. “The economy has changed; it’s expensive to have children. I am not against having children. People come to ask me for help with their children. Did I give birth to them? Why am I helping you after you’ve made a mistake? Take care of your own damn child. I’ve told people around me to get married and have kids when you have the financial stability to take care of another person,” says Varalaxmi.

In the interview, Varalaxmi says, “We are in a country where nobody wants to talk about sex, we are number one in population. So, clearly they’re having it, but they don’t want to talk about it. I find that extremely funny. Everybody keeps popping out kids like they’re a factory. And then they’ll say, oh, we’re facing difficulties. Who asked you to have kids then? Don’t have a child and then plan.”

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is busy promoting her debut Telugu directorial S Saraswathi. In an interview with Prema, the actor said she thinks people should have children only if they can afford them. While some, including her co-star Priyamani and Lakshmi Manchu, agreed with her, others slammed her for being ‘tone deaf’. (Also Read: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar slams Sai Madhav Burra over his comment on S Saraswathi story: ‘To use the word rape…’ )

However, not everyone seemed to agree with Varalaxmi. “Not everyone's life is the same, madam... The words of the winner in the game are like sayings, while the words of the loser are like excuses to the people,” read a comment under the post. Another reasoned, “I am not agree with you Mam. In our 30s, raising children can be tough due to financial issues. By our 40s we may be financially stable, but there is no guarantee that we can still have children at that age.”

Some even slammed Varalaxmi, with a comment reading, “Exactly what a rich pompous privileged woman would say. She thinks that having children too should be exclusive to the elite. Yes people need family planning but shaming people who dont and saying why should i pay for your wrong doing is extremely tone deaf.” Another pointed out, “If poor and affordless people doesn't have right to have children then i bet 70 percent of india doesn't have right to have children.”

Varalaxmi married Nicholai Sachdev in July 2024 and was last seen in S Saraswathi.