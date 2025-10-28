Priyamani says there have been times when she was paid less than male co-star: ‘I will charge what I believe I deserve’

Priyamani has established herself as a powerhouse with her acclaimed performances in a variety of languages, seamlessly working across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema. In an interview with News18, the National Award-winning actor opened up about receiving less remuneration than her male co-stars and why that issue no longer bothers her. (Also read: Priyamani weighs in on Deepika Padukone's demand for 8-hour shift for actors: 'You'll have to adjust') Priyamani works in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam films.

What Priyamani shared

During the chat, when Priyamani was asked about pay parity, or the lack of it, she said, “It is true. But that’s okay. I believe that whatever is your market value, you ask for it and you will get paid for it. There have been times when I was paid less than my male co-star. It does not bother me, though. I know my market value and my worth. This is my opinion and my experience. I will charge what I believe I deserve. I won’t ask for an unnecessary hike."

She also shared how the way actors approach time differs a lot between Northa and South. “The working style is different in both. In South, they generally start on time. They will start at 7 or 8 am. When we say 8, we actually start at 8 no matter what. Here I have noticed that when you say 8, people arrive at that point of time," she added.

Upcoming projects

Priyamani was most recently seen in the Malayalam thriller Officer on Duty, and Revathy's adaptation of the American show, The Good Wife. She will seen in Jana Nayagan, Vijay's final film before his retirement for politics.

Priyamani will also appear with Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man's third season. The series, created by Raj and DK, also features Sharib Hashmi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Ashlesha Thakur, and Vedant Sinha. It will soon be out on Prime Video.