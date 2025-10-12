Priyamani weighs in on Deepika Padukone's demand for 8-hour shift for actors: 'You'll have to adjust'

Actor Priyamani has weighed in on the row that began after Deepika Padukone demanded an 8-hour shift before she had to exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2. Talking to CNN-News18 Showsha, Priyamani said that "there are times when" a person "will have to adjust." Priyamani and Deepika Padukone worked together in two films.

Priyamani opens up about 8-hour shift for actors

Priyamani said, “It is completely subjective. There are times when you will have to adjust, which is okay, and you should make room for it." Celebrities, as well as the internet, are divided after Deepika reportedly exited Spirit over wanting to work not more than eight hours a day during the shoot so that she could be with her daughter, Dua. After her demands weren't met, she exited the film.

What Deepika Padukone said about her 8-hour shift demand

Recently, Deepika told CNBC-TV18 how "male superstars" have been doing an 8-hour shift for years, but it “never made headlines.” "By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry, have been working for eight hours for years, and it's never made headlines."

"I don't want to take names now and make this into a whole thing, but it is very commonly, publicly known that a lot of male actors have been working for eight hours a day for years. A lot of them only work for eight hours Monday to Friday. They do not work on weekends," she had added.

What films will Deepika star in after exiting Spirit, Kalki sequel

After Deepika left Spirit, she also parted ways with Kalki. Vyjayanthi Movies announced that she is no longer a part of the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. In their statement, they said that they decided to part ways with Deepika after "careful consideration," adding that a film like Kalki deserves a higher level of “commitment.”

Deepika will be seen in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. King also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan, among others. She will star in Atlee's upcoming film AA22xA6 alongside Allu Arjun.

Priyamani and Deepika have worked together in two films--Chennai Express (2013) and Jawan (2023).

About Priyamani's upcoming show

Priyamani will appear with Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man's third season. The series, created by Raj and DK, also features Sharib Hashmi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Ashlesha Thakur, and Vedant Sinha. It will soon be out on Prime Video.