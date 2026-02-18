Lakshmi Manchu says she's not the kind to stand abuse in relationships; gives Taapsee Pannu's Thappad as example
While promoting her upcoming film Pookie, which is releasing in Telugu ad Bookie, Lakshmi Manchu spoke about how her idea of relationship has changed.
Actor Lakshmi Manchu will soon play a psychiatrist in the Tamil film Pookie, which is releasing in Telugu as Bookie. While promoting the film in Hyderabad, the actor was asked questions about relationships, given that the film touches on domestic abuse. Giving Taapsee Pannu’s 2020 film Thappad as an example, Lakshmi made it clear that she’s not the kind to put up with abuse.
Lakshmi Manchu says she’s a big supporter of Thappad
Lakshmi was asked about her personal opinion on relationships and if it has changed through the years. The actor said, “You do you. Do what gives you happiness. Two people come together in their 20s, hoping they share a similar outlook on life. If either of them slacks on that, takes a marriage for granted, that’s where the downfall happens.”
But elaborating on abuse in marriage, she added, “Some people say no matter how much I suffer, no matter how much I’m abused, I will stay with my husband. That’s your life. I am the kind who watched Thappad and thought it was amazing. Yes, who gives you the right to hit someone? My parents don’t touch me. Who are you to hit me? I was a big supporter of Thappad; that’s where I stand. You should have self-respect.”
Says social media has corrupted minds and thoughts
Lakshmi also spoke about how the outlook towards relationships has changed through the years, as has the effort put into it. “There was a time when our parents would never agree to us having relationships. We’ve grown to saying, have a relationship, but how do you have it? Social media has really corrupted our minds and thoughts,” she said.
The actor also added, “There was a time when, if a man wanted to approach a woman, he would put in some effort. Now, you just send the same cut-copy-paste message to ten women. The world has shifted quite a bit, and it’s up to us girls to figure out if they mean what they say.” Actor Vijay Antony, who is presenting the film, edited it and composed its music, lauded Lakshmi for her ‘sensible’ answers and called her ‘mataji’.
About Lakshmi Manchu
Lakshmi married IT professional Andy Srinivasan in 2006. The couple have a daughter, Vidya Nirvana, born through surrogacy in 2014. Andy stays in the US, while Lakshmi and Vidya settled in Hyderabad before moving to Mumbai. On Nikhil Vijayendra Simha’s podcast in November last year, Lakshmi remarked that she was brought up to ‘worship men’, but she has changed now. She also stated that she does not ‘miss anything’, especially being with a man.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
