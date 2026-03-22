Internet spots editing error in Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, fans refuse to believe it: ‘AI hai’

As the action unfolds and the two engage in combat, an error slips through: in a close-up shot zooming in on Ranveer’s face, a cameraman filming the scene is clearly visible in the frame, catching the attention of sharp-eyed viewers online.

A video capturing the goof-up has surfaced on multiple social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter). The clip features a tense fight sequence between two key characters – Hamza, played by Ranveer Singh, and his childhood friend – as they stand on opposite sides, confronting each other.

Actor Ranveer Singh ’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is continuing its strong run at the box office, with social media users dissecting every frame of the Aditya Dhar spy thriller. Amid the film’s growing buzz, several social media users have now pointed out an editing slip-up – spotting a cameraman accidentally visible during a fight sequence featuring actor Ranveer Singh.

The video has grabbed widespread attention online, sparking debate among viewers. While some believe it’s a genuine filming error, others have dismissed it as a visual glitch, and a section of social media users even question the clip’s authenticity altogether. Some social media users speculated about who the person might be, with some suggesting it could be cinematographer Vikas Nowlakha.

One social media user wrote, “Fake picture hai AI generated hai wo actual me cameraman nahi dikhta usme (It is a fake picture generated by A),” with one writing, “That's inspired by Dark night, Nolan also mistakly forget to remove camera man in this scene. Peak detailing.”

"There was a scene with a gunfire, but no sound effect too lol," another pointed out, and one wrote, “Nothing in the world is fully perfect, peak detailing by aditya dhar”.

Another shared, “AI”, with one mentioning, “It's an edited one, I have watched the movie 2 times and it's not there..” One called it “AI GENERATED”, with one dismissing it as “fake”.

One fan defended the makers by writing, “So as per you, because of this one milli second glimpse, the whole 4 hour movie is a waste? You’re an A-class ret***. Do you know how much money is poured into Game of Thrones, which is backed up by HBO. This is them placing a Starbucks cup in the scene by mistake.”

About Dhurandhar 2 Titled Dhurandhar The Revenge, the film is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. The film was released worldwide on March 19. Apart from Ranveer, it also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera and Arjun Rampal.

Dhurandhar was set in Lyari, Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel delves into the origins of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, revealing the motivations behind his mission. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The Aditya Dhar-directed film opened with earnings of ₹75 crore gross in paid previews, and minted ₹165 crore on release day. Till now, the film has raked in ₹390.54 crore (nett) in India.