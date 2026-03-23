Kareena Kapoor confirms RK Studios revival not on cards: ‘Heartbreaking… maybe Ranbir, Lolo should think about it'

Kareena Kapoor has dismissed rumours that her cousin, Ranbir Kapoor, is planning to revive the iconic RK Studios, founded by Raj Kapoor in 1948 in Chembur, Mumbai. Recent reports had suggested that Ranbir had signed a long-term lease for a large space in the city, fuelling speculation about a revival of the historic banner. The Kapoor family had earlier sold the original RK Studios property to Godrej Properties for ₹180 crore in May 2019. Kareena Kapoor suggested that Ranbir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor consider reviving RK Studios in a new interview.

Kareena dismisses reports of resurrection of RK Studios Addressing the speculation, Kareena clarified that there are no such plans at present. “That’s just not true. It was even being discussed in our family group, and everyone was like, ‘This isn’t happening.’ I feel people really want it to happen,” she said in an interview with Etimes.

She added that, while there is an emotional attachment to the studio, the responsibility for any potential revival would lie with the younger generation. Kareena pointed out that Ranbir is currently focused on acting. At the same time, she suggested that Ranbir and her sister Karisma Kapoor could consider it in the future. “I feel like Ranbir is focused on acting. He loves acting. I think he’s the best actor in India we have today. So, his focus is on that. It’s heartbreaking, but it’s not happening. Maybe Lolo and Ranbir should think about it because I don’t think I can think like a director or a producer,” she added.

Kareena on her next with Meghna Gulzar Kareena Kapoor also spoke about her upcoming project Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar, describing it as a subject-driven film she is keenly anticipating. She said working with Meghna was a new experience for her and part of her ongoing effort to explore different roles. The actor added that she is looking to continue experimenting with her choices, including venturing into long-format storytelling, and expressed a strong interest in taking on a miniseries in the near future.