Kareena Kapoor confirms RK Studios revival not on cards: ‘Heartbreaking… maybe Ranbir, Lolo should think about it'
Kareena Kapoor has denied rumours about Ranbir Kapoor's plans to revive RK Studios, emphasising that the Animal star is focused on acting currently.
Kareena Kapoor has dismissed rumours that her cousin, Ranbir Kapoor, is planning to revive the iconic RK Studios, founded by Raj Kapoor in 1948 in Chembur, Mumbai. Recent reports had suggested that Ranbir had signed a long-term lease for a large space in the city, fuelling speculation about a revival of the historic banner. The Kapoor family had earlier sold the original RK Studios property to Godrej Properties for ₹180 crore in May 2019.
Kareena dismisses reports of resurrection of RK Studios
Addressing the speculation, Kareena clarified that there are no such plans at present. “That’s just not true. It was even being discussed in our family group, and everyone was like, ‘This isn’t happening.’ I feel people really want it to happen,” she said in an interview with Etimes.
She added that, while there is an emotional attachment to the studio, the responsibility for any potential revival would lie with the younger generation. Kareena pointed out that Ranbir is currently focused on acting. At the same time, she suggested that Ranbir and her sister Karisma Kapoor could consider it in the future. “I feel like Ranbir is focused on acting. He loves acting. I think he’s the best actor in India we have today. So, his focus is on that. It’s heartbreaking, but it’s not happening. Maybe Lolo and Ranbir should think about it because I don’t think I can think like a director or a producer,” she added.
Kareena on her next with Meghna Gulzar
Kareena Kapoor also spoke about her upcoming project Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar, describing it as a subject-driven film she is keenly anticipating. She said working with Meghna was a new experience for her and part of her ongoing effort to explore different roles. The actor added that she is looking to continue experimenting with her choices, including venturing into long-format storytelling, and expressed a strong interest in taking on a miniseries in the near future.
About legendary RK Studios
RK Studios holds a significant place in Hindi cinema history. It was founded by Raj Kapoor in 1948 in Chembur, Mumbai, and went on to become a key creative hub for the industry. The studio backed landmark films such as Awaara, Shree 420, and Bobby, shaping a distinct style of storytelling that blended social themes with music. Known for its iconic logo inspired by Awaara and its large in-house sets, RK Studios enabled filmmakers to mount ambitious productions under one roof. A fire in 2017 damaged parts of the property, after which the Kapoor family eventually sold the land. The 1999 film Aa Ab Laut Chalen was the last movie produced under the RK Films banner.
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