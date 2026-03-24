Karnataka HC tells Ranveer Singh to apologise over Kantara mimicry; actor to submit affidavit, visit Chamundi temple

Ranveer Singh is basking in the success of his latest release, Dhurandhar 2. However, a controversy surrounding him has taken another turn. Last year, the actor sparked backlash after copping a fair amount of criticism for his mimicry of actor Rishab Shetty from Kantara 2. The mimicry took place at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2025, which Rishab also attended, when Ranveer took to the stage and did an exaggerated take on Rishab’s Daiva act from the Kantara films. He also erroneously referred to the daivas as ‘ghosts’. The actor had approached the Karnataka High Court to challenge the FIR registered against him. Ranveer Singh imitated Rishab Shetty's climax scene from Kantara Chapter 1.

Ranveer to submit apology to court As per the latest update on Live Law, the court heard the actor's plea on March 24. Ranveer has informed the Karnataka HC that he is ready to file an affidavit tendering an unconditional apology for his actions and also visit the Chamundi temple as per the court’s order. The actor has previously apologised for his actions through his Instagram Stories.

During the hearing, complainant advocate Prashant Methal submitted before Justice M Nagaprasanna that the actor's apology was insincere. He said, "Ranveer Singh's apology was not a heartfelt apology... Because he has tweeted his apology from the handle run by his managers...". Senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, who was appearing for the actor, submitted, "We will file an affidavit before the court.

Meanwhile, the court remarked that the actor should always feel remorse for the matter and understand that his position as an actor carries immense weight. Poovayya added that the actor will submit an apology and also visit Chamundi Temple.

About the controversy On November 28 last year, at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa, Ranveer mimicked Rishab twice. He took to the stage and, while appreciating Rishab’s performance in Kantara: Chapter 1, began making faces. Rishab stood up and requested him not to do that. Ranveer also did the same while greeting and hugging Rishab, with the Kannada actor-filmmaker asking him not to again.

Ranveer had earlier shared a note of apology on the issue. It read, “My intention was to highlight Rishabh's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”