Pakistani man finds it funny Sara Arjun wears miniskirt in Dhurandhar while in Lyari; calls Aditya Dhar film overrated

“ Dhurandhar is a little overrated. There was a line that we Karachites found very funny. Whoever controls Lyari, controls Karachi. And whoever controls Karachi controls Pakistan. We Karachis say that Karachi is a non-native city. It’s a city for orphans or whatever. And you cannot control Pakistan from there,” says the man in the video, adding, “If you want to do it, it can be done from Lahore. For context, my family was originally from Lyari. There was, and there is some gang violence there. But, it’s just between two neighbourhood gangs.”

An Instagram influencer named Rohan Bhatia, with the handle @thebesharamfoodie, posted a video with a Pakistani after bumping into him in Bali. He captioned the video, “I asked a Pakistani about Dhurandhar in Bali!” A man and a woman can be seen discussing Dhurandhar with the influencer in the video.

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge tell the story of an Indian spy infiltrating a Baloch gang in Lyari to bring down a terror unit. The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun, depicted the region as riddled with gang wars. An Indian Instagram influencer who bumped into a Pakistani in Bali asked for his opinion on the film. They discuss how authentically Aditya depicts Lyari.

The man in the video also speaks about Sara Arjun ’s character, Yalina Jamali, and says, “The other thing that was very funny is that the girl is roaming around in a miniskirt.” The woman next to him chimes in, “There’s no way a woman can roam alone on the streets of Lyari in a miniskirt. That doesn’t happen.” The Pakistani man then says, “There was another scene about a party and an underground rave (in Naal Nachna song) where signs are written in Urdu.” She adds, “There are no signs in Urdu, it’s just written in English.”

While the duo in the video admitted to enjoying Dhurandhar’s ‘great cinematography’ and the song FA9LA, the man added, “The song was fun too, but it’s not a Balochi song. I’m a Sindhi Balochi, so I know what I’m talking about.” For the unversed, FA9LA is my Flipperachi, a Bahraini rapper. The man also mentioned that nobody in Pakistan wears a half-sleeve kurta like Ranveer’s character Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, does.

How did Hamza elope with Yalina? The duo also questions how Hamza manages to elope with Yalina, who’s the daughter of politician Jameel Jamali, a senior politician of the Pakistani Awami Party (PAP) and Member of the National Assembly, played by Rakesh Bedi. “Also, he eloped with a Minister’s daughter. I’m sure that was made up because in Pakistan, that can never happen. It’s impossible. A daughter who lives in a house like that is suddenly going over there, that never happens. I guess it was for dramatic effect,” they said.

While many wondered the same after watching Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge offers a plausible explanation for why this was allowed to happen. The first film was released worldwide last December, except in Pakistan and the Gulf states. The second film was released in theatres on March 19, and also didn’t get a release in the regions.