Deepak Tijori questions CBFC's logic behind ‘half-muted’ cuss words in Dhurandhar The Revenge: ‘Who are we protecting?’

On Thursday, Deepak took to Instagram and, sharing a black screen with Dhurandhar Part 2: The Revenge written on it along with a small red heart, wrote, “I must admit… maybe I’m missing something. Maybe I just don’t have the kind of intellect that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) or its board members possess. Because I genuinely don’t understand this — why mute half the abuses and let the other half stay? At places, keep some and fully mute some?”

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar ’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has turned into a phenomenon since its release, breaking records at the box office. The film has been receiving praise from audiences as well as celebrities. Amid all the buzz, actor Deepak Tijori has questioned the CBFC over the “half-muted” cuss words in the film, saying the practice left him confused about the intention behind such censorship.

He further pointed out, “Especially when the film is already certified 18+, which clearly means it’s meant for adults. So who exactly are we protecting here? And from what… half a word? And then comes the part that really confuses me — the same film, within a month or two, releases on OTT… completely unmuted… untouched… exactly as it was meant to be. And that’s where kids end up watching it… at home… sitting with family… with everything fully audible.”

The actor concluded, “So I’m just trying to understand, honestly, how smart is it to ‘half-mute’ something in theatres for adults, when the same thing plays out in full volume at home soon after? Maybe there’s a logic here I’m unable to see… or maybe, just maybe… we’re overthinking the wrong things.”

Fans agreed with him and flooded the comments section. One comment read, “Well said sir… It is really unfair to mute some words when everyone understands the meaning anyway.” Another wrote, “Well said. If it’s already 18+, why censor it at all?” A fan also commented, “CBFC and logic can’t come in the same sentence.”

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, along with R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in key roles. The film delves into the origins of Ranveer’s character and how he transforms from Jaskirat Singh Rangi into Hamza Ali Mazari. It also shows him climbing the ranks to become the kingpin of Lyari while carrying out his mission to dismantle the terror network in Pakistan.

The film has so far collected over ₹650 crore at the domestic box office and more than ₹1000 crore worldwide, and continues to enjoy a strong run in theatres.