Did Ranveer Singh smoke while wearing pagdi in Dhurandhar The Revenge? Aditya Dhar clarifies as new controversy erupts

Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been on a dream run at the box office worldwide. The film finds itself in the centre of controversy as an image of Ranveer smoking while wearing a pagdi (turban) keeps circulating on social media, leading to hurt sentiments. The director clarified in a note on social media. Ranveer Singh plays an Indian spy in Pakistan in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Aditya Dhar clarifies if Ranveer Singh smoked while wearing pagdi Aditya began his note by stating that AI-generated images are being circulated on social media to create ‘false and misleading’ narratives. “I am deeply grateful & indebted for the overwhelming love that Dhurandhar The Revenge has received from audiences across the country and the world. However, it has come to my attention that certain individuals are circulating manipulated visuals, by morphing officially released promotional material using artificial intelligence to create false and misleading narratives,” reads his note.

He addressed the image of Ranveer’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, smoking while wearing a turban. “This is completely untrue and does not form part of the film or any official material released by us. It is a deliberate act of misrepresentation intended to provoke and create mischief,” wrote Aditya, adding, “Let me state this unequivocally: I hold the highest respect for the Sikh community, and every portrayal in the film has been handled with utmost sensitivity, dignity, and responsibility. Any attempt to suggest otherwise through any doctored content is malicious and dishonest.”

The filmmaker urged people to only depend on official content and ended his note with, “I urge audiences to rely only on official content and watch the film as it is intended, and not fall prey to AI-generated misinformation being circulated with ulterior motives. Such acts will be dealt with firmly.”