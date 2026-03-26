Did Ranveer Singh smoke while wearing pagdi in Dhurandhar The Revenge? Aditya Dhar clarifies as new controversy erupts
Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been on a dream run at the box office even as controversial claims surface.
Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been on a dream run at the box office worldwide. The film finds itself in the centre of controversy as an image of Ranveer smoking while wearing a pagdi (turban) keeps circulating on social media, leading to hurt sentiments. The director clarified in a note on social media.
Aditya Dhar clarifies if Ranveer Singh smoked while wearing pagdi
Aditya began his note by stating that AI-generated images are being circulated on social media to create ‘false and misleading’ narratives. “I am deeply grateful & indebted for the overwhelming love that Dhurandhar The Revenge has received from audiences across the country and the world. However, it has come to my attention that certain individuals are circulating manipulated visuals, by morphing officially released promotional material using artificial intelligence to create false and misleading narratives,” reads his note.
He addressed the image of Ranveer’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, smoking while wearing a turban. “This is completely untrue and does not form part of the film or any official material released by us. It is a deliberate act of misrepresentation intended to provoke and create mischief,” wrote Aditya, adding, “Let me state this unequivocally: I hold the highest respect for the Sikh community, and every portrayal in the film has been handled with utmost sensitivity, dignity, and responsibility. Any attempt to suggest otherwise through any doctored content is malicious and dishonest.”
The filmmaker urged people to only depend on official content and ended his note with, “I urge audiences to rely only on official content and watch the film as it is intended, and not fall prey to AI-generated misinformation being circulated with ulterior motives. Such acts will be dealt with firmly.”
Madhavan clarifies smoking while reciting Guru Gobind Singh
This comes days after an FIR was filed at Mulund Police Station in Mumbai by Gurjyot Singh Keer, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and president of the Sikhs in Maharashtra organisation over alleged hurt sentiments. He claimed that R Madhavan’s character, Ajay Sanyal, smokes while reciting a sacred verse from the Dasam Granth, authored by Guru Gobind Singh. The FIR reportedly mentions the involvement of Madhavan, Ranveer and Aditya.
Madhavan clarified that the smoking scene wasn’t intended to disrespect the Sikh community. He also explained in a video that he released on Instagram that the cigarette was extinguished before he recited lines from Guru Gobind Singh Ji's Dasam Granth while talking to Ranveer’s character, and that no smoke appears on screen during the scene. He reiterated his respect for the community and asked for understanding.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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