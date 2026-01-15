Deepak Tijori accuses three people of cheating him of ₹2.5 lakh under pretext of funding film; FIR filed

A case has been registered against three persons for allegedly cheating Bollywood actor Deepak Tijori of ₹2.5 lakh on the pretext of arranging funds for his upcoming film, a police official said on Thursday. Deepak Tijori has filed a case of cheating against three people.

Deepak Tijori files cheating case Police said Tijori was seeking financial support for his new film. During this time, a friend introduced him to one of the accused, who claimed to be associated with a music company.

In February last year, Tijori was introduced to another person, who claimed to be a film producer and assured him she could help secure investors for the film. She demanded ₹5 lakh to get the work done.

Tijori then paid ₹2.5 lakh as the first instalment, the official said. The accused persons promised to provide a “Letter of Interest” from a prominent content company within a week and even signed an “agreement” to that effect. However, they allegedly failed to deliver the promised document and subsequently began avoiding Tijori’s calls and messages.

Realising he had been duped, the actor filed a complaint against three persons at the Bangur Nagar police station last month, the official said. All three accused will be summoned for investigation, the official said, adding that a probe was underway.

About Deepak Tijori's career Deepak Tijori began his career as an actor in the 1980s, doing small roles in numerous films before his breakthrough with Aashiqui in 1990. Over the next few years, he appeared in several successful films such as Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Khiladi, and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. In 1993, he appeared in his only lead role in the film Pehla Nasha, which was not successful at the box office.

He later turned to direction with the 2003 film Oops. He has since directed many other films, the most recent of which was the 2024 release, Tippsy.