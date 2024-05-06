Deepak Tijori clarifies his comment on Amrita Singh stopping Saif Ali Khan to support his film: ‘Itna ghatiya quote’

Deepak Tijori, in an interview with Zoom TV, made a statement about Amrita Singh preventing Saif Ali Khan from supporting his film Pehla Nasha. However, Deepak has now clarified his statement. In a new interaction with Bollywood Hungama, the actor-filmmaker stated that his words were misconstrued. (Also read: Deepak Tijori recalls Amrita Singh stopped Saif Ali Khan from supporting his film Pehla Nasha: 'It was a shock to me') Deepak Tijori has clarified his statement about Amrita Singh stopping Saif Ali Khan from supporting his film.

Deepak Tijori clarifies his viral comment

Deepak clarified his viral comment, saying, “I would like to clarify something. I said something recently that got misconstrued. I was asked how I managed to get so many actors for the premiere scene in Pehla Nasha. I replied, ‘We were all friends. Hence, we supported each other in every way we can.’ Then I said, ‘When Saif Ali Khan was getting ready, Amrita Singh asked him where he was going. To which he said, ‘I am going to shoot for the premiere scene in Deepak’s film’. At this, Amrita replied, ‘Kya baat hai (Wow, amazing). Your generation of actors is different. We never supported one another in such a manner. Aap logon ki dosti ko manna padega (You guys really have a great friendship).'”

Deepak Tijori calls Amrita Singh ‘sweetheart’

He further added, “This was my quote. But it was published that Amrita stopped Saif from going to the premiere. I never said that. Amrita was only amazed to see the bond between Saif and other actors. In her time, they used to not help each other. Amrita is a sweetheart and a wonderful woman. She has always been supportive of everybody as an actor. I have not worked with her. However, for us, her debut film Betaab (1983) was the ultimate film. I must have seen it a hundred times. Itna ghatiya quote bana diya hai (I feel like my words have been misinterpreted and it's really upsetting to see how they've been twisted into something so repulsive). I wake up and I get pained when I see the news stories. I never said that.”

Deepak Tijori made his acting debut with Mahesh Bhatt's Aashiqui, co-starring Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal.