Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 8 (updated live): Ranveer Singh film races to ₹650 crore, beats Stree 2
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 8: Aditya Dhar's spy thriller is now the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film in India.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 8: After the mayhem it created over its opening weekend, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 slowed down at the box office during the weekdays. However, the momentum it has carried from the first four days means it is still crossing ₹40 crore every single day. As a result, it is set to end its opening week as the second-highest-grossing Hindi film in India, behind only the first Dhurandhar.
Dhurandhar 2 Thursday box office collection (till 3 PM)
Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected ₹43 crore in paid previews last Wednesday, followed by a mega opening of ₹102 crore. The film went on to register two more ₹100+ crore days, followed by the biggest Monday in Indian cinema history. The pace was finally slowed down after Tuesday. On Wednesday, the film’s collections dipped by 15% to around ₹48 crore. This took its domestic haul to ₹623 crore.
On Thursday, the Ranveer Singh-starrer started strongly again, aided by the Ram Navami holiday in various parts of the country. According to Sacnilk, the morning shows registered occupancy of almost 25%, very healthy for a mid-week morning. By 3 PM, the film had earned ₹17.60 crore net on the day, taking its domestic haul to an impressive ₹641 crore net in its first week.
Dhurandhar 2 beats Stree 2, Jawan
On Wednesday, Dhurandhar 2 breached the ₹600-crore mark, becoming only the fifth Bollywood film to do so. In the process, it also outgrossed Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava ( ₹601 crore) at the domestic box office. On Thursday, it continued the solid run, eclipsing the lifetime haul of horror-comedy Stree 2 ( ₹627 crore) in the morning itself. Just after 3 PM, it also surpassed the final domestic earnings of Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest hit, Jawan ( ₹601 crore).
Now, only one Bollywood film stands ahead of Dhurandhar 2 in domestic earnings - the film’s part 1 itself. Released in December, Dhurandhar set new industry benchmarks with its ₹895 crore haul in India.
All about Dhurandhar 2
Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller released on March 19. The first Dhurandhar earned ₹1300 crore worldwide and is still playing in theatres three months after its December release. The sequel is poised to do even better. Many trade pundits are betting on it to break Dangal’s all-time record of ₹2070 crore.
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