Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 8 (updated live): Ranveer Singh film races to ₹650 crore, beats Stree 2

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 8: After the mayhem it created over its opening weekend, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 slowed down at the box office during the weekdays. However, the momentum it has carried from the first four days means it is still crossing ₹40 crore every single day. As a result, it is set to end its opening week as the second-highest-grossing Hindi film in India, behind only the first Dhurandhar. Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 8: Ranveer Singh in the film.

Dhurandhar 2 Thursday box office collection (till 3 PM) Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected ₹43 crore in paid previews last Wednesday, followed by a mega opening of ₹102 crore. The film went on to register two more ₹100+ crore days, followed by the biggest Monday in Indian cinema history. The pace was finally slowed down after Tuesday. On Wednesday, the film’s collections dipped by 15% to around ₹48 crore. This took its domestic haul to ₹623 crore.

On Thursday, the Ranveer Singh-starrer started strongly again, aided by the Ram Navami holiday in various parts of the country. According to Sacnilk, the morning shows registered occupancy of almost 25%, very healthy for a mid-week morning. By 3 PM, the film had earned ₹17.60 crore net on the day, taking its domestic haul to an impressive ₹641 crore net in its first week.

Dhurandhar 2 beats Stree 2, Jawan On Wednesday, Dhurandhar 2 breached the ₹600-crore mark, becoming only the fifth Bollywood film to do so. In the process, it also outgrossed Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava ( ₹601 crore) at the domestic box office. On Thursday, it continued the solid run, eclipsing the lifetime haul of horror-comedy Stree 2 ( ₹627 crore) in the morning itself. Just after 3 PM, it also surpassed the final domestic earnings of Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest hit, Jawan ( ₹601 crore).

Now, only one Bollywood film stands ahead of Dhurandhar 2 in domestic earnings - the film’s part 1 itself. Released in December, Dhurandhar set new industry benchmarks with its ₹895 crore haul in India.