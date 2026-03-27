Dhruv Rathee says Dhurandhar 2 seems to be inspired by WhatsApp forwards rather than ‘real events’

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, in his new video, has launched a scathing attack on Aditya Dhar and his latest film, Dhurandhar The Revenge. The political commentator had earlier criticised the film, calling it a ‘brainrot’, and in his latest video, he said the film tries to rewrite events that citizens of India have survived. Dhruv Rathee has taken sharp digs at Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar franchise.

Dhruv Rathee reviews Dhurandhar 2 In his new video titled "Dhurandhar 2 Exposed - What They Don't Show You," Dhruv said the film not only insults the nation but also belittles its citizens. Dhruv said that the film has a disclaimer that states it is a ‘fictional work that is inspired by real events,' and called it a legal cheat code. He said, “Aditya Dhar has created a cinematic universe from WhatsApp forwards. At the beginning, instead of saying ‘inspired by real events’, it should have kept ‘inspired by WhatsApp forwards’. That would have been a better fit.”

Dhruv then notes the depiction of demonetisation in Dhurandhar 2 and says the film portrays it as a masterstroke, but the reality is quite different. “Think logically and it makes one wonder if there is any sense to it! Just for a little issue can such a big action be taken?” He picked up references from research works and RBI reports to counter the claim presented in the film, and added how multiple citizens died after demonetisation, standing outside ATM queues, and many suffered heart attacks.

The YouTuber then asked the Election Commission and the Supreme Court whether making such a film is allowed, which shows a national political party to be anti-national. Where one mixes lies with truth to promote one political leader. If yes, then no need to be surprised because in the future many will try to use the same techniques and make a film against the same party.

About Dhurandhar Dhurandhar is a spy thriller that draws from real events to show the story of an Indian spy embedded in the gangs of Pakistan, trying to dismantle their terror network from within. It stars Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt.

The sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, charts the rise of Ranveer Singh's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually becomes a covert operative. The film has crossed the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide.