Dhurandhar actor Naveen Kaushik reacts as Dhruv Rathee calls film brainrot: ‘Film ko hate ka source mat banao’
Actor Naveen Kaushik has reacted to people labelling Dhurandhar as propaganda, asserting “take what you learn from it, and simply enjoy it”.
Content creator and political commentator Dhruv Rathee recently took a sharp dig at Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, dismissing the film as “brain rot.” His remarks have now prompted a response from actor Naveen Kaushik, who has urged people not to turn the film into a source of hate.
Naveen Kaushik on Dhruv Rathee’s criticism
Naveen, who plays Donga in the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar films, addressed the criticism it has received despite largely positive feedback, including some people labelling it a propaganda film, during a recent podcast appearance on Hindi Rush.
Talking about the debate sparked by Dhruv Rathee, Naveen said, “I believe every aspect of life is connected to politics – whether it’s national politics or interpersonal dynamics. Even in relationships, there is always some level of politics. Politics exists in subtle ways too... any good film will reflect some form of politics or ideology.”
He also addressed criticism from reviewers, challenging them to name a film devoid of politics, and asserting that every film inevitably carries some ideology. Naveen added that if one chooses to look at it through a certain lens, they can call anything propaganda.
“Sabke paas freedom of expression hai... aap bol sakte ho, main debate kar sakta hoon. Lekin film ko hate ka source mat banao, violence ka instigator mat banao. Film hai, film ke flow mein dekhiye. Agar kuch seekhne ko milta hai toh le jaiye... bas usko enjoy kijiye (Everyone has the right to express their opinion, but a film should not become a source of hate or violence. It’s a film — experience it as one. Take what you learn from it, and simply enjoy it),” he added.
What did Dhruv Rathee say
After Dhurandhar 2's release last week, Dhruv took to social media to criticise Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller, calling it a propaganda film that, in his view, is no longer even well-made. Dhruv tweeted, “I called Aditya Dhar a BJP propagandist 3 months ago. Now everyone will see it. It was subtle in the previous film, but he went so blatant this time in overconfidence. Remember how I said, well-made propaganda is more dangerous? Ab toh well-made bhi nahi raha (It’s not even well-made anymore.). Lol”.
Later, he took a swipe at Ranveer Singh-led film while sharing a video about an AI masterclass he was organising. He posted the video with a caption that read, “ ₹500 for a Propaganda Film or ₹500 for your Future? Link is in bio!”
Dhruv had also criticised the film's first instalment last year. Following the release of Dhurandhar in December, Dhruv posted a video titled ‘Reality of Dhurandhar’ on his YouTube channel, wherein he slammed the film for being ‘jhootha and vahiyat’ propaganda (lies and falsehoods), claiming that Aditya has tried to sell lies through the film. In the video, Dhruv said that the film was well made, adding that it made it ‘more dangerous’.
About Dhurandhar 2
Dhurnadhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, with paid premieres on March 18. The first film showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld.
The sequel showed how he was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. It also features Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt. The film has earned over ₹500 crore in India till now.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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