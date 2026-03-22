Dhruv Rathee slams Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, calls it a brain rot: ‘Not even well-made propaganda’

Dhruv tweeted, “I called Aditya Dhar a BJP propagandist 3 months ago. Now everyone will see it. It was subtle in the previous film, but he went so blatant this time in overconfidence. Remember how I said, well-made propaganda is more dangerous? Ab toh well-made bhi nahi raha (It’s not even well-made anymore.). Lol”.

A few days ago, Dhruv took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticise Aditya’s spy thriller, calling it a propaganda film that, in his view, is no longer even well-made.

Director Aditya Dhar ’s Dhurandhar 2, led by Ranveer Singh , has finally arrived in cinemas, opening to a solid box office response and largely positive reviews from audiences. However, the film has also sparked a fresh row, with political commentator and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee once again taking aim at the spy thriller, dismissing it as “brain rot”.

In the video, Dhruv is heard saying, “Doston, iss Sunday aapke pass 2 choices hain.. Ya toh aap apne 4 ghate barbaad kar sakte ho iss propaganda film ko dekhne mein ya toh phir 3 ghate attend kar sakte ho mere AI masterclass (Friends, this Sunday you have two choices… you can either waste four hours watching this propaganda film, or spend three hours attending my AI masterclass).”

On Saturday, Dhruv once again took a swipe at Aditya’s Ranveer Singh-led film while sharing a video about an AI masterclass he was organising. He posted the video with a caption that read, “ ₹500 for a Propaganda Film or ₹500 for your Future? Link is in bio!”.

This isn’t the first time Dhruv has taken sharp digs at Aditya. Following the release of Dhurandhar last year, he had openly criticised the spy thriller. At that time, Dhruv posted a video titled ‘Reality of Dhurandhar’ on his YouTube channel, wherein he slammed the film for being ‘jhootha and vahiyat’ propaganda (lies and falsehoods), claiming that Aditya has tried to sell lies through the film. In the video, Dhruv said that the film was well made, adding that it made it ‘more dangerous’.

He said, “Well-made propaganda is more dangerous. Films like The Taj Story and The Bengal Films were not dangerous, kyunki wo bakwaas films thi (because they were bad films). But Dhurandhar is an engaging film.”

In the video, Dhruv also dismissed people defending Dhurandhar calling it ‘just a film’, saying, “The problem is that Dhurandhar repeatedly shows you it’s inspired by real events. It says so in the trailer. It shows the real footage from the 26/11 attacks. The real audio recordings of conversations between the terrorists and their handlers have been used. It also uses real-life gangsters and cops based in Pakistan’s Lyari.”

About Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar was set in Lyari, Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, charts the rise of Ranveer Singh's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually becomes a covert operative. It also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Arjun Rampal. Released on March 19, the film has already crossed the ₹300 crore net mark in India.