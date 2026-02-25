Flipperachi looks forward to finally watching Dhurandhar during India tour: ‘Want to see FA9LA in film’ | Interview

Bahranian rapper Flipperachi was only 12 when he began rapping. After over two decades in the music scene, he shot to fame in India thanks to Akshaye Khanna grooving to his popular track FA9LA in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. While the film was released in theatres in December last year, the rapper couldn’t watch it because it was banned in Gulf countries. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Flipperachi shares his desire to finally watch Dhurandhar, his love for Indian cinema, upcoming tour and more.

In fact, FA9LA’s popularity did not remain in India; it also found a second lease of life in the UAE, with Flipperachi setting a Guinness World Record for the most Billboard Arabia charts topped simultaneously. The rapper says it’s not just this song that has gotten attention after Dhurandhar. “Anytime something reaches that level, it introduces your music to new listeners. I’ve seen people from different countries discovering not just FA9LA but also my older catalogue. That’s always rewarding,” he explains.

“What can I say, it’s a great feeling,” says Flipperachi when asked about his newfound fame in India post Dhurandhar. “I’ve been building my career in the region (Bahrain) for years, so to see the music connect on this scale in India is special. I didn’t expect the magnitude of the response, but I’m grateful for it. All I gotta say is, I appreciate the love from India. It doesn’t go unnoticed, and I’m excited to connect with everyone in person,” he adds.

There’s one thing Flipperachi has yet to check off his list, though, and that is watching how FA9LA plays out on screen. “I haven't had the fortune to watch Dhurandhar yet, but I look forward to it. It's important for me to see how the song was placed in the film as a representation of the whole film,” he says, adding, “Watching it with an Indian audience would be a completely different experience. I’d love to feel that energy in the room.”

More than anything else, Flipperachi is happy he made Bahrain proud. “People were proud. In Bahrain, especially being the size that it is, everyone has been part of this journey from early on, and that means a lot to me. So seeing a Khaliji track go global and break records was a big moment, not just for me, but for the scene,” he says.

The rapper also says it would be great if he had the opportunity to meet team Dhurandhar while here, or even some other Bollywood celebrities. “I’ve watched Indian films growing up; Bollywood was always popular in Bahrain. There's always been that deep connection between Bahrain and Indian culture,” says Flipperachi. But he struggles to pick a favourite actor, “There are a lot of talented actors, and I respect the level of performance and production, so it’s really hard to pick.”

Flipperachi will be performing in Mumbai and Bengaluru on March 13 and 14 as part of his India tour, with further cities and dates yet to be announced. Incidentally, the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will be released in theatres on March 19. While FA9LA is definitely part of the set list, the musician hopes to introduce India to some of his other popular tracks as well. “Once we saw the response to the song, performing in India felt like the next step. While I’m there, I definitely want to explore the culture, try authentic Indian food, and experience the cities properly,” he says.