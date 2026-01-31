How using FA9LA in Dhurandhar scene helped Bahraini rapper Flipperachi achieve a Guinness World Record

The Arab Billboard team and the Guinness World Records Arabia team posted a video where they surprised Flipperachi with his record during a photoshoot. He broke the record for the most Billboard charts topped at the same time with a single song. FA9LA topped four different charts on the Arabic Billboard as of January 1. The 37-year-old rapper seemed surprised to have achieved this milestone, calling it a ‘nuclear explosion’.

Bahraini rapper Flipperachi has achieved a Guinness World Record, thanks to his 2024 song FA9LA being used in Aditya Dhar’s 2025 film Dhurandhar. The Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, and Akshaye Khanna-starrer did not just propel the song and its rapper into stardom in India; it also gave the song a new lease of life on the Arabic Billboard, despite releasing more than a year before the film hit screens. All this while Dhurandhar was banned in Gulf nations.

Talking about the Dhurandhar song after achieving the record, Flipperachi said, “I was shocked the first time I saw it blowing up on social media. We suddenly got a deal from over there, and they said they wanted the song FA9LA because it would fit this scene in the movie. They placed it in a scene with an actor who has been off-screen for maybe ten years. Boom, he danced to it and boom.”

About Flipperachi and FA9LA FA9LA (pronounced Faasla) was initially released in May 2024, but it gained global recognition after it was used in Dhurandhar, released in December 2025. The song, coupled with Akshaye’s dance moves in the scene, quickly went viral on social media. This comes ahead of Flipperachi’s debut tour in India, which will kick off on March 14 at the UN40 Music Festival in Bengaluru.

Flipperachi, whose real name is Hussam Aseem, has been working in the Arab Hip-Hop scene for over 2 decades. He became popular for rapping in Arabic when English rap was the norm.

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Akshaye and R Madhavan, was released on Netflix on January 30 after it collected over ₹1328 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar 2 will be released in theatres on March 19.