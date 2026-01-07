Will Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 feature another Flipperachi song? Here's what Fa9la singer has to say

Bahrain-based singer-producer Flipperachi's song Fa9la, which featured in Dhurandhar and was picturised on actor Akshaye Khanna, became a hit across the country. Speaking with India Today, Flipperachi, whose real name is Hussam Aseem, has shared whether another song of his will be part of Dhurandhar 2. He also reacted to the response his song Fa9la received from the audience. Akshaye Khanna danced to Fa9la by Flipperachi in Dhurandhar.

Flipperachi is happy with audience's response to Fa9la

Flipperachi said, “To be honest, it's crazy. My DMs are blowing up every single day. I cannot keep up with the people that are just tagging me for the song and enjoying and vibing with it. So it's been a crazy, crazy time.”

Will fans listen to another Flipperachi song in Dhurandhar 2?

When asked if he will feature his song in Dhurandhar 2, scheduled to release this year, he shared that "there might be something." “I was going to keep it a surprise, but I guess there's something. I wouldn't want to tell you everything about it, but yeah, there might be something, yes,” he added. Fa9la was played for Akshaye's introduction in Dhurandhar as Rehman Dakait.

About Dhurandhar, its sequel

The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Manav Gohil, among others. It follows covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The much-anticipated sequel Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release in theatres on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

About Dhurandhar's box office success

Dhurandhar has achieved huge box office success. It has become the only Hindi film to register double-digit collections for 28 consecutive days. So far, the film has earned ₹781.75 crore nett in India, as per Sacnilk.com. The film released in theatres on December 5.