Akshaye Khanna's old video dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's Chaiyya Chaiyya has fans calling him ‘underrated dancer’. Watch

On Saturday, a Reddit user shared an old video of Akshaye performing to Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya at an award event. The actor is seen dancing to the song alongside Twinkle Khanna. While Twinkle was dressed in a golden lehenga, Akshaye kept it casual in a black blazer and trousers, paired with a matching T-shirt and a cap.

The year 2025 proved to be a bumper one for actor Akshaye Khanna , as he began the year with a blockbuster, Chhaava , and ended it with another blockbuster, Dhurandhar . In Dhurandhar, a brief dance sequence featuring the actor went viral on social media, earning him widespread attention. Now, an old video of Akshaye dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya has resurfaced online, with fans calling him an underrated dancer.

The video drew praise from fans for his dancing skills. One comment read, “Why is he so fine? One of those people who is just hot without even trying.” Another wrote, “Akshaye Khanna is an underrated dancer,” while a third added, “Akshaye dances so well.” One fan joked, “Rehman Dakait in college days.” Other comments included, “Legendary video,” and “Akshaye is a true megastar.”

Choreographed by Farah Khan, Chaiyya Chaiyya was a song from the film Dil Se. It featured Malaika Arora and Shah Rukh Khan dancing atop a moving train and became an instant hit. Composed by A R Rahman, the song was written by Gulzar and sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi.

Akshaye Khanna’s recent and upcoming work Akshaye was most recently seen in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, in which he essayed the role of Pakistani gangster Rehman Dakait alongside Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan. The film emerged as an all-time blockbuster, collecting ₹1,000 crore in India and over ₹1,300 crore worldwide.

He will next be seen in the PVCU film Mahakali. Directed by Puja Kolluru, the film marks Akshaye’s Telugu debut, with the actor set to play the role of Shukracharya. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.