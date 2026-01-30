After Dhurandhar's OTT release, internet says Akshaye Khanna didn't overshadow Ranveer Singh: ‘Not even one percent'

A tweet read, "Dhurandhar has been watched, and I have a different review for the movie, but the thing that pissed me off most is 'Akshaye Khanna overshadowed Ranveer' PR gimmick because he didn't, not even one per cent. Smoking in slow mo with a fancy wig isn't called acting and overshadowing. He was even terrible in his son's death sequence. Ranveer ate him whenever they appeared together, and if you think he did, then you have 0 knowledge about how films are made and what's 'acting', but jobless people of social media always try to s*** jobless flop actors to degrade leading stars..! Anybody who deserves credit for Dhurandhar's success after ‘propaganda’ is only Ranveer Singh."

After watching the film, people thought that Ranveer Singh was brilliant in the film, not Akshaye. A person wrote, "Finally watched Dhurandhar. It’s a well-written and well-made movie, though there is too much unnecessary gore. Everyone has acted well, but Ranveer is spectacular! Akshay Khanna has great screen presence, but I don’t think he has overshadowed Ranveer." "Akshay is not even one per cent of all the hype that was made," read a comment.

After smashing box-office records by earning over ₹1,000 crore during its theatrical run, Dhurandhar started streaming on Netflix from Friday. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshay Khanna , R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Ever since Dhurandhar released in theatres, a section of fans said that Akshaye, as the antagonist Rehman Dakait, was the strongest character in the film. Now, after the film's release on Netflix, the internet has a different opinion.

An X user said, "I didn't like his acting at all, nor did I find him menacing. Arjun Rampal, on the other hand, was devil personified." "Akshaye did overacting in every scene, I feel. Ranveer was brilliant," read another comment. Another tweet read, "Finally someone said it, same feeling bro, Akshay Khanna did over the top acting." Another fan said, "Akshay Khanna was really good in his son's death scene. Though I agree Akshay Khanna hasn't overshadowed Ranveer even a bit! Ranveer stole each and every scene he was in."

Akshaye's fans disagree, say he was best part of film A few fans of Akshaye disagreed with this. "Agree that Akshaye didn’t overshadow Ranveer, but he was phenomenal," read a comment. A fan said, "I knew this would happen after the OTT release. He is the best part of the movie. People went to the theatre for 3-4 times only to watch him .. Now keep crying till your soul is satisfied," said another person. "I loved Akshay Khanna's performance. Even Ranveer was good, but Khanna was better," wrote an X user.

All about Dhurandhar Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar released in theatres on December 5 but continued to be watched till January before its Netflix premiere. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles. Dhurandhar has been planned as a two-part franchise, with the sequel scheduled to release on March 19, 2026.

The audience can also watch the film in Tamil and Telugu in addition to Hindi on the streaming platform. Dhurandhar broke many records to become the highest-earning single-language Hindi film in India, with net collections crossing a massive ₹1,000 crore. The film was not only a box-office hit but also created several viral moments on social media through its songs, Ranveer’s hair flip, and Akshaye's effortless dance.