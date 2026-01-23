Border 2 review and release live updates: Sunny Deol film arrives in theatres, but some morning shows cancelled
Border 2 review and release live updates: Ahead of the Republic Day weekend, the much-anticipated sequel to Border is in theatres now. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.
Border 2 movie review live updates: Sunny Deol returns to the battlefield in this sequel to JP Dutta’s iconic 1997 blockbuster Border • The first big Bollywood release of 2026, Border 2, brings back Sunny Deol, along with a new generation of stars in Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty....Read More
• Directed by Anurag Singh, the film has generated immense buzz over the last one month for using the original film’s iconic songs, and even featuring some of the cast members in de-aged cameos
• Reports state that Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, and Sudesh Berry will reprise their roles from Border in cameos that have been digitally de-aged.
• Like the first Border, the sequel is also set during the 1971 India-Pakistan War, with Diljit, Varun, and Ahan playing real-life war heroes from the Air Force, Army, and Navy, respectively.
• The advance bookings for the film opened on Monday, four days ahead of the release, and continued at a breakneck pace, beating the mark set by Dhurandhar recently, but falling a bit short of Gadar 2.
• Border 2 is expected to take a massive opening at the box office, with figures of ₹32-35 crore floating around in the trade circles. This would make it the biggest openings of Diljit, Varun, and Ahan’s careers, while the second-biggest for Sunny after Gadar 2.
• A special preview screening of the film was held for select critics on Thursday night, and the first reviews are glowing.
• Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh in pivotal roles.
Border 2 movie review live updates: Paramvir Singh Cheema feared getting lost ‘amid big stars’
Speaking to ANI, Border 2 actor Paramvir Singh Cheema shared, “When I heard the name Border, I obviously liked it as it's a big film. But I also had a doubt that I might get lost amid all the big stars. When you think about your journey, you think about how to move forward. Also, there's a lot of type casting. I wore a turban in Tabber and Black Warrant. So I didn't want people to see me in only turban roles where there's a lot more.”
Border 2 movie review live updates: CBFC clears film with no cuts
The CBFC cleared Border 2 with no dialogue or action cuts, but asked to make certain modifications, including changing visuals of India's flag, adding the real name of a soldier on whom Sunny's character is based. Read the full report here
Border 2 movie review live updates: Film projected to earn ₹35 crore
The box office prediction for Border 2 is looking positive with trade pundits estimating the film to open at around ₹32-35 crore. Some optimistic estimates even put the figure at ₹40 crore. In either case, the film will beat the first day collections of recent blockbusters like Dhurandhar and Chhaava.
Border 2 movie review live updates: Morning shows likely cancelled in many places
The morning shows of the film are likely to be cancelled in many parts of the country, according to a Film Information report. It states that since the content is not ready, distributors like UFO Moviez have informed theatres that early shows of 8 am and 9 am may not be possible.
Border 2 movie review live updates: Film beats Dhurandhar in advance booking
Border 2 ended its pre-sales with day 1 advance booking gross of ₹12.5 crore, selling 4 lakh tickets in the process. This helped the film beat Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which earned ₹9 crore in advance booking last month.
Border 2 movie review live updates: First review calls film outstanding
Border 2 release live updates: Sunny Deol's war drama has released
Anurag Singh-directed Border 2 has released in theatres. The war drama, a sequel to JP Dutta's Border, stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.