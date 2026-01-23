Border 2 review and release live updates: Sunny Deol film arrives in theatres, but some morning shows cancelled

• Directed by Anurag Singh, the film has generated immense buzz over the last one month for using the original film’s iconic songs, and even featuring some of the cast members in de-aged cameos

• Reports state that Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, and Sudesh Berry will reprise their roles from Border in cameos that have been digitally de-aged.

• Like the first Border, the sequel is also set during the 1971 India-Pakistan War, with Diljit, Varun, and Ahan playing real-life war heroes from the Air Force, Army, and Navy, respectively.

• The advance bookings for the film opened on Monday, four days ahead of the release, and continued at a breakneck pace, beating the mark set by Dhurandhar recently, but falling a bit short of Gadar 2.

• Border 2 is expected to take a massive opening at the box office, with figures of ₹32-35 crore floating around in the trade circles. This would make it the biggest openings of Diljit, Varun, and Ahan’s careers, while the second-biggest for Sunny after Gadar 2.

• A special preview screening of the film was held for select critics on Thursday night, and the first reviews are glowing.

• Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh in pivotal roles.