CBFC clears Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan's Border 2 with no dialogue or action cuts but asks to make these modifications

Border 2, which is all set to release on Friday, received its certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently. Now, as per a Bollywood Hungama report, the CBFC hasn't asked the Border 2 team for any cuts to dialogue or action scenes. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty will star together in Border 2.

CBFC asks Border 2 team to make these changes The CBFC has, however, asked for minor changes. The film's team has been asked to add the actual name of Fateh Singh for Sunny Deol's character in the credits. The visuals of India's flag on the war plane were replaced, wherever they occurred in the film, as per the guidelines.

The name of the warship was replaced with Kavach in Border 2. The duration as well as the font size of the information about the warriors has been increased. The documents available in the public domain were submitted to the members of the Examining Committee of the CBFC as requested by the makers.

The makers of Border 2 were directed to cross-check whether the emblem shown on the shoulder of the uniform was correct. The producers confirmed that it is indeed correct, adding that they confirmed the same with the Indian Army and the family of Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya

After the changes were made, Border 2 passed with a U/A 13+ certificate. The length of the film is 199.07 minutes, which is 3 hours, 19 minutes and 7 seconds long. Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with JP Dutta's JP Films.

About Border 2 Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 features a star-studded cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa, with production by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. While Sunny will play Fateh Singh Kaler, Varun will be seen as Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya.

The film aims to continue the legacy of honouring the heroism and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers, taking audiences on a spectacular journey of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice.