Border 2 Twitter reviews: Viewers hail Sunny Deol's aura, Varun Dhawan's surprise climax act in 'seetimaar blockbuster'

Some call it cringeowrthy

However, the film has not received unanimous praise, with some calling it surface level entertainment that is cringeoworthy. One particularly critical tweet read: “Border 2 is quite a cringeworthy movie and falls into the same bracket as Gadar 2. Poor VFX, below-average music, and unnecessarily emotional scenes. Sunny Deol’s illogical shouting and screaming make it unbearable. You never feel connected to the story. Diljit and Ahaan Shetty delivered great performances.”