Border 2 Twitter reviews: Viewers hail Sunny Deol's aura, Varun Dhawan's surprise climax act in 'seetimaar blockbuster'
Border 2 Twitter reviews: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan have earned praise online for their performances in Border 2.
The heavily anticipated war drama, Border 2, released in theatres on Friday (January 23) amid much fanfare and record advance booking numbers. And as the early shows began, the first reactions and reviews began to trickle on social media. Viewers praised the film’s impact, emotional heft, and the performances, chiefly of Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.
Border 2 Twitter reviews
Calling Border 2 a whistleworthy entertainer, many praised its action sequences and dialogues. “Border 2 ek full-on seetimaar war blockbuster hai. Border ki legacy ko shandaar tareeke se aage badhata hai. Sunny Deol thunderous form me dialogues aur action dono next level,” tweeted one viewer. Another echoed and said, “Border 2 is a complete package of war, action, emotions, and patriotism. Sunny Deol's performance is outstanding and Varun Dhawan gets a heroic climax. The songs like Ghar Kab Aaoge and Mitti Ke Bete are tear jerks. Overall a thrilling watch.”
Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol earn praise
The acting performances also received praise. One viewer tweeted, “The cult classic movie Border 2's trailer and teaser are nowhere near as good as Varun Dhawan's performance in the film. His acting is excellent, the emotions are superb, and Sunny Deol's aura gives this movie a completely different feel.”
Reviewing the actors, another added, “#AhanShetty - - Solid and promising. Brings raw energy, aggression, and commitment. #VarunDhawan stole the show will his acting skill. Border 2 ka experience theatre mein hi best hai.”
Some call it cringeowrthy
However, the film has not received unanimous praise, with some calling it surface level entertainment that is cringeoworthy. One particularly critical tweet read: “Border 2 is quite a cringeworthy movie and falls into the same bracket as Gadar 2. Poor VFX, below-average music, and unnecessarily emotional scenes. Sunny Deol’s illogical shouting and screaming make it unbearable. You never feel connected to the story. Diljit and Ahaan Shetty delivered great performances.”
About Border 2
Border 2 is expected to take a massive opening at the box office, with figures of ₹32-35 crore floating around in the trade circles. This would make it the biggest openings of Diljit, Varun, and Ahan’s careers, while the second-biggest for Sunny after Gadar 2. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh in pivotal roles.
