Border 2 first review gives 'thunderous' film 4.5 stars, hails 'vintage' Sunny Deol: 'Varun Dhawan springs a surprise'

Sunny Deol-led war drama Border 2 is releasing in theatres today (January 23), and on the eve of the release, the film’s first review was revealed. Trade expert and critic Taran Adarsh took to social media a little after midnight on Friday to share his detailed review of the Anurag Singh film, praising it for its balance of spectacle and sentiment, while calling Sunny ‘the beating heart of the film’. Border 2 first review: The war drama stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Border 2 first review Taran shared a detailed Border 2 review on Twitter (now called X), giving it 4.5 stars, and adding, “Border 2 makes your heart swell with pride... The film salutes the nation as well as the armed forces... STRONGLY RECOMMENDED.” The review praised director Anurag Singh for delivering a “thunderous, emotionally charged war epic that stands tall on scale, sincerity, and soul, while honouring the legacy of the cult classic Border.” Taran added that the film is spectacular, but the director balances spectacle with sentiment, ‘while staying true to the spirit of the 1971 war.’ Calling the war sequences ‘breathtaking’, Taran added that action does not seem hollow, and serves both the story and characters’ emotions.

He reserved special praise for the dialogues and music. Calling the dialogues a high point, he wrote, “Dialogues are a major high point – sharp, hard-hitting, and patriotic without being jingoistic... Written for big-screen impact, several punchlines are destined to become crowd favourites, triggering applause and whistles across single screens and multiplexes alike. The music is exceptional, with the recreated versions of two iconic tracks from the first part – #GharKabAaoge and #JaateHueLamhon – striking a deep emotional chord in Border 2.”