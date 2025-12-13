‘Akshaye Khanna’s dance sequence in Dhurandhar song Fa9la was one take, impromptu, last minute’: Film's choreographer

Dhurandhar song Fa9la, which stars actor Akshaye Khanna, is emerging as a favourite among the masses for the dance moves and the music. Now, speaking with NDTV, choreographer Vijay Ganguly, who is behind the song, has shared details as to how Akshaye decided to make his character's entry in the song and that the dance was done in "one take." Akshaye Khanna in a still from the Dhurandhar song Fa9la.

Dhurandhar choreographer praises Akshaye Khanna

Talking about Akshaye, Vijay said that "once he's in the middle of a take, he's completely in his zone." He added that the actor "doesn't go to the van, he doesn't wander around" and is "always in character.” In the Fa9la song sequence, Akshaye's character Rehman Dakait exits his car, walks into a celebration, then dances and is honoured with a turban.

Dhurandhar choreographer talks about Akshaye Khanna and his hit song Fa9la

Vijay said that Akshaye told film director Aditya Dhar that when he would enter the venue, he would dance. “Then the camera rolled, and he did what you see in the video. That was one take. That's it. It was all impromptu. Everything was last-minute. We honestly never expected it to become this big,” said Vijay.

“I still can't digest that Fa9la is a hit. It's literally a scene where he enters, sits, and gets coronated. That piece has gone so viral that I'm getting calls and congratulations constantly. And that was the most effortless thing we did," he added.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar follows the story of an Indian spy named Hamza who deeply infiltrates Pakistan to join Rehman Dakait's gang. The film is inspired by real-life events, ranging from the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, offering audiences an insight into the India-Pakistan conflict.

Besides Ranveer Singh, the film also features Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in key roles. The second part of the film is set to release in theatres next year, on March 19.