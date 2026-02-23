Did Letterboxd accidentally reveal Bollywood star who plays ‘Bade Sahab’ in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2? Details inside
The mysterious ‘Bade Sahab’ is referred to as an antagonist in Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, and is expected to have a large role in the sequel.
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2026. Dhurandhar's success made the film a pop culture phenomenon. After quite a while, a Hindi film sparked discussions about Easter eggs, potential plot points in the sequel, and even casting choices for characters not yet seen. The biggest of them is a baddie referred to as ‘Bade Sahab’ in part 1. While many have speculated if it’s code for Dawood Ibrahim or Maulana Masood Azhar, there is equally intense speculation about its casting. But now, a stray Letterboxd entry may have spoiled it.
Who is Bade Sahab?
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, popularly referred to as Dhurandhar 2, is arriving in theatres on March 19. The first teaser for the film was released earlier this month, offering a glimpse of Hamza’s (Ranveer Singh) revenge in Lyari after the death of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna). The film is expected to pit Hamza against Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal) and his boss, the mysterious Bade Sahab.
On the film’s Letterboxd page, the cast and crew are listed. As reported earlier, it shows how many of the main cast from Part 1 return, including Ranveer, Arjun, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, and Rakesh Bedi, along with some newer additions. Raj Zutshi, rumoured to be playing a Pak general, is also listed as part of the cast, as is Yami Gautam, rumoured to be doing a cameo in the film. But the biggest surprise is one name - Emraan Hashmi. The platform lists him among the main cast of Dhurandhar 2, but without any details on who he is playing.
Emraan Hashmi in Dhurandhar 2?
This has led to speculation among the fans that he could be the mysterious Bade Sahab everyone keeps talking about. One Redditor said, “Damn, it’s just Emraan Hashmi’s world, and we are just living in it.” Another argued, “Omggg Emraan is a good casting, I always found him talented….watched Haq recently and found him equally good in the movie (Yami was of course magnificent).”
However, this ‘leak’ must be taken with a grain of salt, as with IMDb, Letterboxd is a public platform that is open for edits by the public. This means that the Emraan Hashmi mention in the cast is not necessarily added by the film’s team. As one social media user argued, “They won’t spoil such a big reveal by giving the cast away on a public platform.”
Dhurandhar 2 release
Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, grossed ₹1300 crore worldwide, becoming the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. The sequel, which releases on March 19, is clashing with Yash’s ambitious pan-India actioner, Toxic, at the box office.
