Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 10: Ranveer Singh film races past ₹770 crore, inches closer to surpassing RRR
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 10: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's film earns over ₹60 crore on its second Saturday.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 10: Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller continues its dream run with no signs of slowing down. Maintaining a strong hold at the box office, the film witnessed a solid jump in collections on its second Saturday and is now inching closer to surpassing the lifetime India collection of SS Rajamouli’s RRR.
Dhurandhar The Revenge box office
According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected ₹41.75 crore on its second Friday. On its second Saturday, the film showed a significant rise and earned ₹62.85 crore, taking its total domestic net collection to ₹778.77 crore. With this, the film is now just a step away from overtaking the lifetime India net collection of SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR, which had earned ₹782.20 crore.
The film is also steadily moving towards beating the lifetime India net collection of its predecessor, Dhurandhar, which had minted ₹840.20 crore in the country. If the current pace continues, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to cross that milestone by the end of this Weekend.
At present, the film is among the top-grossing Indian films and is now behind only RRR, Dhurandhar, KGF: Chapter 2, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Pushpa 2 in terms of India net box-office collections. It has already surpassed the lifetime domestic earnings of several major blockbusters, including Jawan, Pathaan, Stree 2, Chhaava and Kalki 2898 AD. The film is also performing well worldwide and has collected over ₹1100 crore at the box office.
About Dhurandhar The Revenge
Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. Set in Pakistan's Lyari, the film shows how Ranveer's character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, turned into a spy, Hamza Ali Mazari and completes his mission to dismantle the terror network in Lyari and its underworld. The film's music, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, has emerged as a chartbuster.
The film recieved positive response from the critics as well as the audience. Even the celebrities like SS Rajamouli, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, among others, praised the film, Aditya Dhar's direction and Ranveer Singh's performance.
An excerpt from Hindustan Times review of the film reads, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a film of two very different halves. For its ambition, it doesn’t quite recreate the immersive world-building that made the first part stand out. The writing feels looser at places, and the detailing, which once felt like its biggest strength, isn’t as consistent this time. And yet, just when it begins to feel like the film is slipping, it regains control. The second half delivers with far more confidence, and the climax ensures you walk out after an ovation. Add to that Ranveer Singh’s committed performance, and the makers have a winner. It may not be as memorable and cool as Dhurandhar 1, but it does enough to justify why this story was stretched into a two-part saga."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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