Deepika Padukone accompanies Ranveer Singh to Mumbai restaurant after being slammed for not posting about Dhurandhar 2
For the outing, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh opted for casuals. They twinned in black outfits. See their pic here.
Actor-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited the Benne restaurant in Chowpatty, Mumbai. Taking to its Instagram page on Thursday, the restaurant posted a photo featuring the duo along with Ranveer's father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani. The trio were surrounded by the staff of the restaurant.
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visit Mumbai restaurant
In the selfie, clicked by Ranveer Singh, he was seen smiling as he wore a black T-shirt and a white cap. He also carried a bag and wore dark sunglasses. Deepika posed next to him, dressed in a black T-shirt. She flashed the peace sign and smiled. The actor tied her hair in a bun and held sunglasses. She also carried a beige bag.
Fans react to their pic together
Jagjit stood behind them. The picture was shared with the caption, "Something and all is happening pt.2 #benne #chowpatty." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Wow! After a long time saw them together." A comment read, "They look so happy and good together. Unnecessarily, she was getting trolled. She is with him throughout." A person wrote, "These two are adorable. Making people happy with their presence."
This isn't the first time they have been to the restaurant. In 2024, they visited another outlet of the restaurant. Deepika, who was pregnant then, wore a red gingham shirt dress and eyeglasses. Ranveer opted for a white shirt, blue jeans and a blue cap.
Recently, Deepika attended the concert of sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma in Mumbai. She was accompanied by her sister-in-law, Ritika Bhavnani, and mother-in-law, Anju Bhavnani. The actor wore a red, golden and black suit. She tied her hair into a bun.
All about Ranveer's recent film Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2, a spy action thriller released in theatres on March 19. Its first part released in December 2025. The film followed an undercover Indian intelligence agent, played by Ranveer Singh, who infiltrated Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan to dismantle a terror network targeting India.
The sequel charted the rise of Ranveer's character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative. The movie also starred Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.
Deepika's films
Deepika was last seen in Singham Again. She will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s King, scheduled for a December 2026 release. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller boasts a star‑studded ensemble cast alongside Shah Rukh and Deepika, including Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Jaideep Ahlawat. Alongside this, she is also part of director Atlee’s ambitious big-budget project opposite Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22XA6.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnanya Das
Ananya Das works as Deputy Chief Content Producer with the digital platform of Hindustan Times. She has worked as a journalist for over 13 years, writing about news, movies, lifestyle, celebrities, web series and has a keen interest in K-pop. Ananya has been working with Hindustan Times for nearly five years now. A BA (Hons) in English from Gauhati Univerity, Ananya is also an IIMC Delhi (2013) alum. She has worked in both print journalism and, after working there for some time, she joined the digital platform. Ananya has learnt accuracy, objectivity, deadlines and prioritises verifying facts, maintains ethical standards by being fair and impartial, and works quickly, which is required for digital media.Read More
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