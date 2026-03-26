Deepika Padukone accompanies Ranveer Singh to Mumbai restaurant after being slammed for not posting about Dhurandhar 2

Jagjit stood behind them. The picture was shared with the caption, "Something and all is happening pt.2 #benne #chowpatty." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Wow! After a long time saw them together." A comment read, "They look so happy and good together. Unnecessarily, she was getting trolled. She is with him throughout." A person wrote, "These two are adorable. Making people happy with their presence."

In the selfie, clicked by Ranveer Singh , he was seen smiling as he wore a black T-shirt and a white cap. He also carried a bag and wore dark sunglasses. Deepika posed next to him, dressed in a black T-shirt. She flashed the peace sign and smiled. The actor tied her hair in a bun and held sunglasses. She also carried a beige bag.

Actor-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited the Benne restaurant in Chowpatty, Mumbai. Taking to its Instagram page on Thursday, the restaurant posted a photo featuring the duo along with Ranveer's father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani. The trio were surrounded by the staff of the restaurant.

This isn't the first time they have been to the restaurant. In 2024, they visited another outlet of the restaurant. Deepika, who was pregnant then, wore a red gingham shirt dress and eyeglasses. Ranveer opted for a white shirt, blue jeans and a blue cap.

Recently, Deepika attended the concert of sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma in Mumbai. She was accompanied by her sister-in-law, Ritika Bhavnani, and mother-in-law, Anju Bhavnani. The actor wore a red, golden and black suit. She tied her hair into a bun.

All about Ranveer's recent film Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2, a spy action thriller released in theatres on March 19. Its first part released in December 2025. The film followed an undercover Indian intelligence agent, played by Ranveer Singh, who infiltrated Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

The sequel charted the rise of Ranveer's character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative. The movie also starred Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.