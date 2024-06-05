Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pose with Mumbai restaurant staff after dinner in unseen pic

An unseen photo of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are expecting their first child, has emerged on social media platforms. The picture is from their recent dinner outing with their family members at a Mumbai restaurant. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone rocks another chic maternity look on dinner outing with Ranveer Singh and in-laws) Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh inside a restaurant.

Deepika, Ranveer's new pic with restaurant staff

The picture was shared on Tuesday by Benne cafe on their Instagram page. In the photo, Ranveer and Deepika are seen posing with the staff of the restaurant. All of them, including the actors, smiled as Ranveer Singh clicked the selfie.

The picture was shared with the caption, "Something and all is happening! #benne #grateful [New cafe, Mumbai, India, dosa, deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, trending] #trending #instagood #trends."

Deepika and Ranveer's recent dinner date with family

Deepika and Ranveer went to the restaurant on Monday night. For the outing, Deepika wore a red gingham shirt dress and eyeglasses. Ranveer was seen in a white shirt, blue jeans and a blue cap. As they exited the restaurant, Ranveer held Deepika's hand as he made way towards the car. Ranveer's father Jagjit Singh Bhavani and Deepika's mother Ujala Padukone were also seen with them.

This was Deepika's third consecutive dinner date. Earlier, she was seen exiting restaurants with her mother and other relatives.

Deepika and Ranveer will welcome their child in September

Deepika and Ranveer are expecting their baby in September. On February 29, Deepika and Ranveer announced that they are expecting their first child. They tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six years.

About their upcoming films

Deepika will next be seen in Singham Again, the third instalment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. She steps into the role of Lady Singham alongside a stellar ensemble cast. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

She is also part of the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. She also has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline. Ranveer will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.