Pregnant Deepika Padukone clicks selfies with fans, stuns in floral outfit on second dinner outing with family. Watch

Deepika Padukone, who will welcome her first child with Ranveer Singh in September, has been spending quality time with her family members. The actor has been on two back-to-back dinner dates with her mother, Ujjala Padukone, and their relatives in Mumbai. (Also Read | Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone steps out for dinner with family in Mumbai, fans can't get over how ‘beautiful she looks’) Deepika Padukone with her mom outside a Mumbai restaurant.

Deepika on second dinner date with mom

Several videos and pictures of the actor emerged on social media platforms. A paparazzo posted a clip on Instagram. On Saturday night, too, Deepika was seen exiting a restaurant with her family. She was seen in a floral top, denims, and white sneakers. She also carried a bag. She tied her hair into a bun. Ujjala wore a printed shirt, pants, and black shoes.

Fans react to Deepika's video

Deepika smiled at the paparazzi before stepping inside her car. Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Omg, she is looking absolutely gorgeous. Pregnancy definitely suits you, Deepika. Loads of love." A comment read, "You look more radiant with every passing day." An Instagram user asked, "How do you manage to look so breathtakingly beautiful every single day?"

On Friday too, Deepika was spotted out for a family dinner. She was seen exiting a restaurant with her mother. Deepika chose to wear a black dress and accentuated her fashion game with a denim jacket.

Deepika and Ranveer will welcome their baby in September

On February 29, Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh announced that they are expecting their first child. They also mentioned that the baby is due in September. Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and later also starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Deepika's upcoming films

Deepika will be seen in Singham Again, the third instalment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Deepika steps into the role of Lady Singham alongside Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Fans will also see Deepika in the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. She also has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.