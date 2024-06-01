 Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone steps out for dinner with family in Mumbai, fans can't get over how ‘beautiful she looks’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone steps out for dinner with family in Mumbai, fans can't get over how ‘beautiful she looks’

ByAnanya Das
Jun 01, 2024 06:57 AM IST

For the dinner date with her family, Deepika Padukone was seen in a black dress under a denim jacket and white sneakers. She also carried a black bag.

Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh, stepped out for dinner with her family in Mumbai. Several pictures and videos of the actor stepping out of the LA Loca Maria restaurant on Friday night emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone’s ‘sunshine’ yellow gown sold for 34,000; proceeds to go to charity)

Deepika Padukone outside a Mumbai restaurant.
Deepika Padukone outside a Mumbai restaurant.

Deepika has dinner with mom

Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo posted a video of Deepika and her family members. For the dinner date with her family, Deepika was seen in a black dress under a denim jacket and white sneakers. She also carried a black bag. Her mother, Ujjala Padukone, was seen in a rose gold satin shirt and black trousers.

Fans can't get over Deepika's pregnancy glow

Deepika was seen smiling after exiting the restaurant. After getting inside the car, she laughed as her family spoke to her. Taking to the comments section of the video, a fan wrote, "That new mommy glow. She looks radiant." Another person asked, "Where is Ranveer Singh." A comment read, "Why is Ranveer Singh with his pregnant wife?" An Instagram user commented, "She looks beautiful."

About Deepika

Deepika and Ranveer are expecting their first child in September. This isn't the first time she has stepped out in public during her pregnancy. She was seen out and about in Mumbai a couple of times in the last few weeks. Recently, she visited a store to launch her skincare brand. Before that, Deepika and Ranveer stepped out of home to cast their votes in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Deepika's upcoming films

Deepika will next be seen in Singham Again, the third instalment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Deepika steps into the role of Lady Singham alongside Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Deepika also has the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. She is also gearing up for The Intern with Amitabh.

