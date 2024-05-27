Deepika Padukone’s ‘sunshine’ yellow gown sold for 34,000; proceeds to go to charity

Actor Deepika Padukone sold a yellow gown she wore to a recent event held for her beauty brand 82°E for ₹34,000. The proceeds will be donated to charity. A few hours ago, Deepika took to her Instagram to announce that she was selling the gown, announcing again in a few minutes that it had been sold out. (Also Read: Pregnant Deepika Padukone makes first public appearance after recent trolling, stuns in flowy yellow dress. See pics) Deepika Padukone wore this yellow gown to a recent event.

Deepika sells yellow gown

Deepika shared pictures of her in the yellow gown in a reel, writing, “Fresh Off The Rack! Who’s getting their hands on this one!? As always, proceeds support @tlllfoundation initiatives. Visit www.thelivelovelaughfoundation.org/find-help/helplines for a list of verified helpline resources.” The gown was put up for sale just 72 hours after her appearance as part of the ‘Fresh off the Rack’ initiative for charity.

Deepika Padukone shared that her gown was sold out.

She shared the reel to her Instagram stories, sharing a link to her ‘closet’ which shows the price of the dress. Within a few minutes, the designer empire dress described as ‘empire cut cotton midi with a dramatic flare’ was sold out for ₹34,000. A few minutes later, she shared a picture with ‘sold out’ written on it, tagging the recipient of the gown. Her team claims the gown was sold within 20 minutes. Recently, Deepika shared a reel from the event in the yellow dress, writing she was in a ‘sunshine state of mine’.

Ranveer Singh shuts down trolls

Not just fans, even Ranveer Singh was so taken by how stunning Deepika looked in the dress that he shut down trolls commenting on her recent appearances. He took to his Instagram stories on the day of the event to share her pictures. “My Sunshine! (yellow heart emoticon)” gushed Ranveer in the first picture of Deepika where she smiled as she flaunted a flowy yellow dress. In the next picture of Deepika, Ranveer captioned, “Uff! Kya Karu Main? Marr jaun? (What shall I do? Die?)” In the last picture, Ranveer wrote, Buri nazar wale, tera moonh kala (The one with evil eyes, may your face be black)!"