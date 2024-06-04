Deepika Padukone rocks another chic maternity look on dinner outing with Ranveer Singh and in-laws

Deepika Padukone is flaunting one great maternity look after another. The actor was spotted again at an eatery in Mumbai on Monday evening, her third night out in a row. This time, she was spotted with her husband Ranveer Singh and his family. Ranveer recently returned to Mumbai after attending the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Italy. Ranveer Singh is back in town after attending the Ambani pre-wedding party in Italy.

Family dinner in Mumbai

Paparazzi photos from Mumbai show Deepika in a red gingham shirt dress and large eyeglasses. Ranveer, who wore a white shirt, blue jeans and a blue cap, held her hand as he guided her out of the restaurant, saving her from fans and clamouring paparazzi. Ranveer's father Jagjit Singh Bhavani and Deepika's mother Ujala Padukone were also clicked by the paparazzi.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Parents-to-be

Ranveer and Deepika are expecting their first child in September. Recently, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted at a polling booth to cast their votes in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Bollywood power couple, twinning in white, radiated joy as they arrived at the polling booth in Mumbai. Deepika, beaming with her pregnancy glow, donned an oversized white shirt and light blue denim, her baby bump subtly visible, while Ranveer complemented her in a matching white ensemble.

What's next for Deepika and Ranveer?

The couple has worked together in a bunch of movies such as RamLeela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmavat and 83. They will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Deepika steps into the role of Lady Singham alongside a stellar ensemble cast. Joining her on the film are Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. But that's not all that's on her plate.

Deepika is set to dazzle audiences in the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. Additionally, she's gearing up for The Intern, a project in which she will star alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Ranveer will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's reboot of Don with Kiara Advani. He recently walked out of Prashanth Neel's Rakshas.