Ambanis shut down an entire plaza in Portofino for Anant-Radhika bash; legendary singer Andrea Bocelli performs. Watch

A bird's eye view of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's Portofino bash. (Pics courtesy: Instagram/ Your Poookie Boo)

The opulent pre-wedding festivities for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani in Portofino, Italy were a star-studded event. The celebration was marked by a special musical performance by renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli. Videos of him singing Falling in Love with You on stage, and 'dreamy' scenes from Portofino have surfaced on social media. Also read | Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding cruise party: Ranveer Singh, Orry groove with Guru Randhawa. Watch

Watch videos from La Dolce Vita bash in Portofino

Sharing a clip of Andrea Bocelli's performance, Instagram creator Your Poookie Boo wrote, “Couldn't get any dreamier than this!! Andrea Bocelli performed Falling in Love with You – an iconic song by Elvis Presley – for the couple Anant and Radhika at their La Dolce Vita in the beautiful Portofino village of Italy.”

Alongside another video of the crowd vibing to the music, Your Poookie Boo wrote, “Exclusive: ANDREA BOCELLI - The world famous Italian tenor performed for the Anant-Radhika' s pre-wedding's final day celebrations La Dolce Vita. This is iconic!!!!”

Further sharing a video giving a bird's eye view of the Portofino party, the person wrote, “Ambanis booked the entire seashore of Portofino to celebrate La Dolce Vita - the final event of the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, legendary Andrea Bocelli was hired to perform at the magnificent event along with his popular orchestra. Reportedly guest list for the final celebration also involved Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and other top business tycoons and Hollywood celebs. The entire seashore was armoured throughout the event. A total of 1200 guests attended the glorious event.”

Sharing exclusive photos of Radhika, Anant, Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and family at the party, Your Poookie Boo wrote, “Exclusive: Check out these exquisite pictures from the historic La Dolce Vita event hosted by The Ambanis in the picturesque location of Portofino, Italy as part of the pre-wedding celebrations. It had everything from the Italian pizzas to a private concert of Andrea Bocelli at the coast. A dreamy affair indeed.”

Celebs at the bash

Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam Khan were seen soaking in the fun evening at the Ambani bash. Ranbir Kapoor was also spotted, as were actors Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and others. Janhvi shared a mushy moment with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in one of the clips that surfaced online. In one video, Sidharth Malhotra was seen chilling with wife Kiara.