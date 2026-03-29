Internet shocked to learn Dhurandhar's Shirani, Bimal Oberoi, began career with Daler Mehndi: ‘Baloch chief balle balle’
After Dhurandhar's Bimal Oberoi recently revealed that he began his career with a hit Daler Mehndi song, internet reacted to the news with shock.
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar film ‘lore’ continues as the internet is shocked to learn that an actor from the film began his career with a Daler Mehndi song. Actor Bimal Oberoi, who played the Baloch chief Shirani in both films, recently revealed this in an interview. The internet had varied reactions upon learning this.
Bimal Oberoi on starring in Daler Mehndi video
Bimal recently told Faridoon Shahryar that he considers Daler his ‘friend, brother, mentor’. He recalled how they became friends in the 1990s and how the musician promised to take him to Mumbai after the release of his debut album Bolo Ta Ra Ra. He kept his promise and gave the actor 12 cheques of ₹10,000 for a year.
When Daler was shooting for his hit song Ho Jayegi Balle Balle, he decided to cast Bimal in it. He said in the interview, “I had just gone along for the shoot. The directors said there is a part—can we give it to Bimal? Paaji said yes, and it was decided there itself. I ended up playing a main part in the video, and that song became a huge hit.”
Bimal also recalled how he began his film journey with Anubhav Sinha’s Tum Bin and learn everything about production from him.
Internet reacts with shock and hilarious comments
An X (formerly Twitter) user reacted to this revelation by posting a picture of Bimal from Dhurandhar and another from the music video, writing, “#TIL The Balooch chief Shirani is this guy!!! Ho jayegi balle balle - Daler Mehendi #Dhurandhar Bimal Oberoi.” One person joked, “Damnnn! Aap Dhurandhar lore mein bohot andar tak ghus chuki hain. Prized asset (You have gone deep into the Dhurandhar lore).”
There were also many Baloch jokes, with one X user commenting, “Did he leave Baloch in his younger days?” while another wrote, “Baloch cheif ne “Balle Balle” kar bhi di thi climax mein. (The Baloch chief did balle balle in the climax).” “Range >>>” wrote one while many others expressed shock, leaving comments like, “Wow,” and “Oh baap re.”
Bimal Oberoi on Ranveer Singh
Recently, Bimal posted a picture of a key scene with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2, writing, “Day one. A critical scene. And you made it easy, @ranveersingh … not just as a co-actor, but as a person. You spoke, I heard and we explored and it led to really good scenes together. But what stayed with me the most was the care behind it all a quiet, constant kindness. Maybe that’s why Hamza stays with people…because it comes from something real. Being Shirani to your Hamza, and sharing the screen with you, will always be special.”
Dhurandhar released in theatres last December and collected over ₹1300 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar: The Revenge hit screens on March 19 and has already grossed over ₹1200 crore worldwide.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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