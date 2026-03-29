Internet shocked to learn Dhurandhar's Shirani, Bimal Oberoi, began career with Daler Mehndi: ‘Baloch chief balle balle’

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar film ‘lore’ continues as the internet is shocked to learn that an actor from the film began his career with a Daler Mehndi song. Actor Bimal Oberoi, who played the Baloch chief Shirani in both films, recently revealed this in an interview. The internet had varied reactions upon learning this. Bimal Oberoi began his career with a Daler Mehndi song and was recently seen in Dhurandhar.

Bimal Oberoi on starring in Daler Mehndi video Bimal recently told Faridoon Shahryar that he considers Daler his ‘friend, brother, mentor’. He recalled how they became friends in the 1990s and how the musician promised to take him to Mumbai after the release of his debut album Bolo Ta Ra Ra. He kept his promise and gave the actor 12 cheques of ₹10,000 for a year.

When Daler was shooting for his hit song Ho Jayegi Balle Balle, he decided to cast Bimal in it. He said in the interview, “I had just gone along for the shoot. The directors said there is a part—can we give it to Bimal? Paaji said yes, and it was decided there itself. I ended up playing a main part in the video, and that song became a huge hit.”

Bimal also recalled how he began his film journey with Anubhav Sinha’s Tum Bin and learn everything about production from him.