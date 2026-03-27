Trolled online, 'real Jameel Jamali' Nabil Gabol now vows to make his own Dhurandhar after sequel's plot twist
Nabil Gabol addresses online trolling regarding his portrayal in Dhurandhar 2, asserting the character Jameel Jamali is based on him.
Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol is miffed about all the trolling he is facing online ever since the release of Dhurandhar 2. He believes that the character of Jameel Jamali is based on him and he will make a movie of his own to counter all the alleged lies that are being propagated by Aditya Dhar's film.
SPOILERS FOR DHURANDHAR 2:
In an interview with a content creator, Nabil claimed that Jameel (played by Rakesh Bedi) is based on him as he was the MNA of Lyari at the time. When the content creator asked him about how Jameel Jamali was revealed to be an R&AW officer, he claimed that Indians cannot fight Pakistan in battlefield therefore resort to such things.
“The truth is that they cannot fight Pakistan or the Pakistani Army, so they created a movie instead. Through this, they have made Lyari internationally famous. The people of Lyari do not care; they are very strong. They used a comedian, Rakesh Bedi, to play my role and portrayed him as Nabil Gabol. Rakesh Bedi later claimed, 'No, I didn't just base it on Nabil Gabol; I made it a general depiction of all Pakistani politicians'. However, in 2007, the MNA of Lyari was Nabil Gabol.”
He also addressed the trolling. “I see a lot of trolling on Indian social media asking why Nabil Gabol has gone silent. Well, today is the 26th, and I will give you a powerful response, just as the Pakistani Army responded to you. Just as six of your planes were shot down, I will also give you a proper answer regarding what Lyari actually is.”
He then proclaimed that he will make Dhurandhar 3 but won't call it that. He will call it Lyari Ka Gabbar.
What Nabil Gabol previously said
Last year, when Dhurandhar had released, Nabil Gabol had expressed his displeasure at his alleged portrayal then as well. While speaking with the media, Gabol was asked if he would go to the international forum to seek a ban on Dhurandhar, which has been criticised by many in Pakistan for ‘tarnishing the country’s image’. The former MNA said he doesn’t have the money to do so. However, he did criticise the film, particularly his own depiction. “Jo mera role dikhaya gaya hai, mera role bahut dabbang tha, or dabbang iss tareeke se tha ki inhone mere role ko sahi tareeke se nahi dikhaya (I was very audacious. But they haven’t shown me the way I was).”
Dhurandhar movies star Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates the gangs of Lyari in Pakistan. It also stars Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt and others. The second film has earned more than ₹1000 crore worldwide over just a week.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumya Srivastava
Soumya Srivastava is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Hindustan Times, bringing over a decade of experience covering movies, celebrities, pop culture, and everything that feels current and compelling. With a sharp editorial lens and an instinct for what resonates, she writes stories that balance insight with accessibility — whether she’s reporting from a red carpet, reviewing a buzzy new release, or unpacking the craft behind cinema. An unabashed Swiftie and a devoted admirer of Christopher Nolan’s filmmaking, Soumya blends heart and analysis in equal measure. She holds a degree in English Literature from Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University, and is an alumna of IIMC Dhenkanal (2013). As a Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, her reviews reflect credibility, cultural awareness, and a nuanced understanding of storytelling across genres and formats. She has interviewed celebrities like Celine Song, Zoya Akhtar, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Pankaj Tripathi and more. She has also reviwes hundreds of movies and written thousands of stories, made videos, special columns and more. While films remain her first love, Soumya’s interests extend deeply into lifestyle and design. She is particularly drawn to décor, thoughtfully designed spaces, and the subtle ways aesthetics influence everyday living. From celebrity homes and interior trends to broader lifestyle movements, she enjoys exploring how personal taste intersects with identity and modern culture. Her voice is informed yet relatable, analytical yet warm — making her work engaging for a wide and diverse readership. Through her writing, Soumya continues to shape conversations around entertainment, lifestyle, and contemporary culture.Read More
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