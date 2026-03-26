Ranveer Singh's on-screen sister from Dhurandhar 2 on why Jaskirat became Hamza; reveals inside joke about tie-samosa
Hitika Bali, who played Ranveer Singh's character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi's sister in Dhurandhar: The Revenge opens up about working with the actor.
There is a scene in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge that has caught everyone’s attention. A fresh-faced and hopeful Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh) dresses smartly to pose for a picture with his parents and two sisters. This is before he turns into the long-haired, dark, brooding Hamza Ali Mazari we’re introduced to in the film’s first part. His on-screen sister, Hitika Bali, wrote about shooting with the actor. (Also Read: Did Ranveer Singh smoke while wearing pagdi in Dhurandhar The Revenge? Aditya Dhar clarifies as new controversy erupts)
Ranveer Singh’s on-screen sister from Dhurandhar 2 pens note
Hitika plays Harleen Rangi, one of Jaskirat’s sisters, in Dhurandhar 2. The film begins with some heartbreaking moments that explain why Ranveer’s character chooses violence to protect his family. “Since everybody is posting ‘Why Jaskirat Became Hamza?’ Phir mera bhi post krna banta hai (I decided I should post too),” wrote Hitika, posting pictures of her and Ranveer that many have shared on social media.
Praising Ranveer, she added that while he was ‘amazing’ as Hamza, her favourite was Harleen and Jasleen’s brother Jaskirat. She added, “I genuinely can’t get over the little details and mannerisms you brought to the role and in this shot while u were constantly make me laugh with that tie-samosa joke.”
She then thanked the audience for showing empathy towards the fate of her character, Harleen, writing, “Also, the amount of love and empathy you all have shown towards my character Harleen Rangi and the story is honestly overwhelming in the best way possible. And the kind of support I’m receiving is just crazy.”
Shares funny Grok-made picture of her and Ranveer
Hitika ended the note on a lighter note, referring to a picture she shared from X (formerly Twitter) that shows someone using Grok to switch her and Ranveer’s outfits. “I’m loving all the comments, messages, and posts you’ve been sharing. But I have to say the third slide that a friend sent me? I was like WTH, lol but it’s been living rent free in my mind ever since,” she wrote. The picture the actor included shows that her friend sent it to her on WhatsApp.
Dhurandhar 2 is a sequel to the 2025 hit Dhurandhar, which was released last December. The film showed how Hamza infiltrates a Baloch gang in Lyrari, Pakistan, to bring down a terror outfit. The sequel delves into the backstory of how Jaskirat turns into Hamza due to his circumstances. Ranveer, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and others reprised their roles in the film.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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