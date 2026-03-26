Ranveer Singh's on-screen sister from Dhurandhar 2 on why Jaskirat became Hamza; reveals inside joke about tie-samosa

There is a scene in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge that has caught everyone’s attention. A fresh-faced and hopeful Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh) dresses smartly to pose for a picture with his parents and two sisters. This is before he turns into the long-haired, dark, brooding Hamza Ali Mazari we’re introduced to in the film’s first part. His on-screen sister, Hitika Bali, wrote about shooting with the actor. (Also Read: Did Ranveer Singh smoke while wearing pagdi in Dhurandhar The Revenge? Aditya Dhar clarifies as new controversy erupts) Hitika Bali played Ranveer Singh's character Jaskirat Singh Rangi's sister Harleen Rangi.

Ranveer Singh’s on-screen sister from Dhurandhar 2 pens note Hitika plays Harleen Rangi, one of Jaskirat’s sisters, in Dhurandhar 2. The film begins with some heartbreaking moments that explain why Ranveer’s character chooses violence to protect his family. “Since everybody is posting ‘Why Jaskirat Became Hamza?’ Phir mera bhi post krna banta hai (I decided I should post too),” wrote Hitika, posting pictures of her and Ranveer that many have shared on social media.

Praising Ranveer, she added that while he was ‘amazing’ as Hamza, her favourite was Harleen and Jasleen’s brother Jaskirat. She added, “I genuinely can’t get over the little details and mannerisms you brought to the role and in this shot while u were constantly make me laugh with that tie-samosa joke.”

She then thanked the audience for showing empathy towards the fate of her character, Harleen, writing, “Also, the amount of love and empathy you all have shown towards my character Harleen Rangi and the story is honestly overwhelming in the best way possible. And the kind of support I’m receiving is just crazy.”