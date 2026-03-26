‘We all cried for Jaskirat’: Fans say give Ranveer Singh all awards for heartbreaking act in Dhurandhar 2 song Phir Se
The makers of Dhurandhar 2 released a lyrical video of Phir Se, an Arijit Singh song that plays in the climax of the Ranveer Singh film.
Even before it was officially released, visuals of Ranveer Singh from Dhurandhar 2 song Phir Se had flooded social media. The song, sung by Arijit Singh, is featured towards the end of the sequel and gives the film an emotional conclusion.
Ranveer Singh moved to tears by Phir Se
On Wednesday, the film's makers released a lyrical video for the song, prompting fans in the comments to hail it as the album's masterpiece. Even Ranveer himself admitted the song left him emotional. Sharing the lyrical video on social media on Wednesday, he wrote, “I cried. Full stop. Did you?”
Phir Se has become a talking point among fans since the film's release a week ago. The song captures the emotional journey of Ranveer's character in the film. The new lyrical video features key moments from the story, including scenes of Ranveer's character, Jaskirat, with his family in India, and his alias, Hamza, with his loved ones in Pakistan.
Fans say we cried too
Soon after his post, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. Many said the song made them cry in theatres as well. One fan wrote, “Yes, I cried when this song was played in the theatre.” Another added, “This song hits different.”
Fans also praised Ranveer's performance in the film. One wrote, "One of your career-best performances, Ranveer Singh. And yes, we all cried for Jaskirat." Another said, “Every brother, every son, every husband, every friend, everyone cried.” Many others said the actor deserved all the awards for his performance there.
All about Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 has continued its record-breaking run at the box office. The film set a new record for paid preview collections on March 18, before a Bollywood record opening the following day. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, minted ₹750 crore in its opening weekend itself. In its first seven days, the film has earned ₹623 crore net in India and ₹1006 crore gross worldwide. It is the tenth Indian film to enter the 1000-crore club, and the second fastest to reach the milestone after Pushpa 2.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a sequel to Dhurandhar (2025), which was the highest-grossing Hindi film of that year. Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the project features a multi-starrer cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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