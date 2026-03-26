‘We all cried for Jaskirat’: Fans say give Ranveer Singh all awards for heartbreaking act in Dhurandhar 2 song Phir Se

Phir Se has become a talking point among fans since the film's release a week ago. The song captures the emotional journey of Ranveer's character in the film. The new lyrical video features key moments from the story, including scenes of Ranveer's character, Jaskirat, with his family in India, and his alias, Hamza, with his loved ones in Pakistan.

On Wednesday, the film's makers released a lyrical video for the song, prompting fans in the comments to hail it as the album's masterpiece. Even Ranveer himself admitted the song left him emotional. Sharing the lyrical video on social media on Wednesday, he wrote, “I cried. Full stop. Did you?”

Even before it was officially released, visuals of Ranveer Singh from Dhurandhar 2 song Phir Se had flooded social media. The song, sung by Arijit Singh , is featured towards the end of the sequel and gives the film an emotional conclusion.

Fans say we cried too Soon after his post, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. Many said the song made them cry in theatres as well. One fan wrote, “Yes, I cried when this song was played in the theatre.” Another added, “This song hits different.”

Fans also praised Ranveer's performance in the film. One wrote, "One of your career-best performances, Ranveer Singh. And yes, we all cried for Jaskirat." Another said, “Every brother, every son, every husband, every friend, everyone cried.” Many others said the actor deserved all the awards for his performance there.

All about Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2 has continued its record-breaking run at the box office. The film set a new record for paid preview collections on March 18, before a Bollywood record opening the following day. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, minted ₹750 crore in its opening weekend itself. In its first seven days, the film has earned ₹623 crore net in India and ₹1006 crore gross worldwide. It is the tenth Indian film to enter the 1000-crore club, and the second fastest to reach the milestone after Pushpa 2.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a sequel to Dhurandhar (2025), which was the highest-grossing Hindi film of that year. Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the project features a multi-starrer cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal.